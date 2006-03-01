Tour Ethridge in an Amish Buggy
Visit one of Tennessee’s old-order Amish communities in Ethridge, about 30 minutes from Columbia and just shy of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Old-order Amish forgo any modern conveniences – things like electricity, the internal combustion engine and indoor plumbing – and a trip to their farms is like a step back in time.
You can mosey around the byways by yourself, or you can go on an organized tour, run out of the Welcome Center on Highway 43. Buy a $10 ticket and you might be lucky enough to ride with Jimmy Martin, who will take you to simple white homes where signs list the wares for sale: baskets, furniture, rugs, eggs, pies, produce, canned jams and jellies, beets, slaw, and candies like peanut brittle.
There are several other businesses close by: a tack shop, a bakery with bulk items for purchase, and the Amish Country Galleries, whose sign says there is no junk for sale inside, and it is the truth. The quilts; furniture of oak, cherry and walnut; and hand-turned bowls and baskets are works of art. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, try the country-cooking restaurant attached to the rear of the Welcome Center.
The center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., six days a week. Call 931-829-2433 for more information.
Margie Sosebee
March 8, 2013 at 7:41 pm
I have been wanting to visit your community for quite some time. My husband and I are planing on coming to visit around April 3rd or 4th. Can you tell me a nice place to stay and some places to visit while we are there?
Jessy Yancey
March 11, 2013 at 3:25 pm
Hi Margie,
I’d recommend calling the Amish Welcome Center in Ethridge at 931-829-2433. Hope this helps!
Best,
Jessy Yancey
editor
Tennessee Home & Farm
Sherry
May 20, 2013 at 5:53 pm
My mom is visiting me from Arkansas and I’m planning a surprise trip to your town. Please give me names of where you would recommend to stay the night.
Jessy Yancey
May 21, 2013 at 2:23 pm
Hi Sherry,
I would recommend contacting the Ethridge Welcome Center at 931-829-2433 for more information. Hope this helps!
Jessy Yancey
editor
Tennessee Home & Farm
regina
December 22, 2014 at 9:13 pm
I am planning a trip to the amish community .could tell me if its open year around . Or when is a good time. THANKS
AL
March 13, 2015 at 4:13 pm
Hi Regina. The Amish do live in Lawrence County year round. They do sell their wares Monday through Saturday. Summer is generally the best time of the year when the produce is harvested.
Randy Hinkle
February 8, 2015 at 6:28 pm
Jessy,
I want to bring my wife up on Friday and take a buggy ride at night, maybe not on a public road if that is a problem, but just something different, spend the night their somewhere and take a buggy tour the next day.Is there an individual that might do this, and help set it up maybe with dinner Friday night. We love these people and we are just Country folks ourselves. We love the atmosphere and meeting and talking to them. Tell me if you can help point me in the right direction if this is possible.
Randy H.
Jessy Yancey
March 18, 2015 at 4:23 pm
I would recommend contacting the Ethridge Welcome Center at 931-829-2433 for more information. Hope this helps!
Jessy Yancey
editor, Tennessee Home & Farm
Lasandra Knox
October 30, 2015 at 8:08 pm
My husband and are are planning to be in town on tomorrow, is this a good time to visit? We are wanting to purchase fresh vegetables. Is this a good time to shop for fresh vegetables? Also we are interested in a buggy ride through the community .
katherine uptain
May 29, 2016 at 12:32 pm
Which summer months are the best months to make a trip to Etheridge Tn Amish community to purchase vegetables (harvest)?
Jessy Yancey
June 14, 2016 at 1:56 pm
Hi Katherine,
Sorry for the delay in response! I know that it’s a little early for summer vegetables now, and I would say July is the best time, but you might get a more specific idea by calling 931-829-2433. Hope this helps!
Jessy Yancey
editor, Tennessee Home & Farm
Regina
July 4, 2016 at 9:49 am
Are there any authentic Amish restaurants in Ethridge?
Linda
June 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm
Do you have to have cash to take a buggy ride or make purchases at the Amish establishments. Or do they accept debit cards?