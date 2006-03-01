Tour Ethridge in an Amish Buggy

Visit one of Tennessee’s old-order Amish communities in Ethridge, about 30 minutes from Columbia and just shy of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Old-order Amish forgo any modern conveniences – things like electricity, the internal combustion engine and indoor plumbing – and a trip to their farms is like a step back in time.

You can mosey around the byways by yourself, or you can go on an organized tour, run out of the Welcome Center on Highway 43. Buy a $10 ticket and you might be lucky enough to ride with Jimmy Martin, who will take you to simple white homes where signs list the wares for sale: baskets, furniture, rugs, eggs, pies, produce, canned jams and jellies, beets, slaw, and candies like peanut brittle.

There are several other businesses close by: a tack shop, a bakery with bulk items for purchase, and the Amish Country Galleries, whose sign says there is no junk for sale inside, and it is the truth. The quilts; furniture of oak, cherry and walnut; and hand-turned bowls and baskets are works of art. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, try the country-cooking restaurant attached to the rear of the Welcome Center.

The center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., six days a week. Call 931-829-2433 for more information.