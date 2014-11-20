Run of the Tennessee Mills
Along with Readyville Mill, here are a few other working mills across Tennessee:
Falls Mill, Belvidere
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Falls Mill was built in 1873. Originally, the structure was used as a cotton factory, then later as a cotton gin and, after that, a woodworking shop. Owners John and Jane Lovett converted the building into a working grist mill, using the waterwheel to power the millstones. Visitors can purchase the mill’s flour, grits and cornmeal, or sample them during a stay at the Lovett’s bed and breakfast. (Closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 24)
(931) 469-7161, fallsmill.com
Virginia W. Laux
December 1, 2014 at 9:14 am
Love reading the stories in Tenn. Farm and being able to attend some of the places featured. Wish I had an opportunity to visit more.
g brax
October 17, 2015 at 1:52 pm
Visited the grist mill today October 17, 2015…..told there has not been grits, flour or any products to purchase at the gift shop for over 10 years. It was a beautiful drive to the mill but we were highly disappointed to not be able to purchase and milled products. This website needs to be updated.
Barbara Russell
July 23, 2017 at 9:05 am
Thank you for letting folks know that you cannot purchase product at their gift shop! That would’ve been my sole purpose for visiting. 🙁