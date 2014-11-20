Run of the Tennessee Mills

Falls Mill, Belvidere

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Falls Mill was built in 1873. Originally, the structure was used as a cotton factory, then later as a cotton gin and, after that, a woodworking shop. Owners John and Jane Lovett converted the building into a working grist mill, using the waterwheel to power the millstones. Visitors can purchase the mill’s flour, grits and cornmeal, or sample them during a stay at the Lovett’s bed and breakfast. (Closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 24)

(931) 469-7161, fallsmill.com