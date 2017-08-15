October Events in Tennessee

50th Annual Davy Crockett Days – Oct. 1-7, Rutherford

The celebration is centered around Crockett’s last home and features a grand parade, food, street dances, a block party, fireworks and bluegrass music. CONTACT: (731) 665-7223

Scarecrows on the Square – Oct. 2-26, Paris

During the month of October, Scarecrows from schools, organizations, and businesses invade the Courthouse lawn for a wonderful display of creativity. Prizes are given for Most Original, Best Constructed, People’s Choice and Best in Show. CONTACT: (731) 653-7274, VisitDowntownParis.com

Scarecrow Festival – Oct. 4-28, Granville

Welcome autumn with quilts, scarecrows, a fall arts festival on Oct. 7, and demonstrations including cooking, wood carving and much more. CONTACT: (931) 653-4151, granvilletn.com

Rollercoaster Yard Sale – Oct. 5-7, Livingston

More than 150 miles of yard sales, crafts, antiques and flea markets. CONTACT: (888) 406-4704, therollercoasteryardsale.com

Here’s the Beef – Oct. 5-7, Pulaski

A festival full of agricultural pride in Middle Tennessee’s beef cattle industry. CONTACT: gileshtb.com

Pickin’ in the Park – Oct. 6, Rocky Top

Join the Friends of Norris Dam State Park for the annual Pickin’ in the Park Concert held the first Friday of October from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. This event is an evening full of bluegrass music, BBQ, local craft vendors, laughter and fun. The event is located at the historic amphitheater and tearoom on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. There is no entrance fee but donations to the Friends of Norris Dam are strongly encouraged! CONTACT: (865) 426-7461, yallcome.org

Clinch River Fall Antique Festival – Oct. 6-7, Clinton

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the Clinch River Antique Festival in Historic Downtown Clinton. The Festival will start with a “Kick-Off Party” on Friday, October 6th from 6 to 9 p.m. with live entertainment, delicious food and great shopping with the antique and specialty stores staying open late. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 90 antique dealers and artisans will line the streets of downtown. CONTACT: (865) 457-2559, clinchriverfallfestival.com

Unicoi County Apple Festival – Oct. 6-7, Erwin

Don’t miss this fun festival with vendors, apple dishes, crafts, children’s area and entertainment.

CONTACT: (423) 743- 3000, unicoicounty.org

National Storytelling Festival – Oct. 6-8, Jonesborough

A three-day event featuring compelling performances by internationally known professional storytellers. CONTACT: (423) 753-2171, storytellingcenter.net

Robert A. Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming – Oct. 6-8, Sevierville

Guests can explore landscape artist Robert A. Tino’s work, local crafts, bluegrass music, good ol’ Southern food, kids’ art classes and a pick-n-paint pumpkin patch. CONTACT: (865) 453-6315

Tennessee Craft Week – Oct. 6-15, Nashville

A weeklong celebration of crafts events and happenings designed to connect and celebrate craft artists, the work they create and the businesses that support them. CONTACT: tennesseecraft.org

3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival – Oct. 6-7, Chattanooga

The 3 Sisters Festival (the three daughters of Fletcher Bright) has experienced a tremendous response since its 2007 inception, and featured a full schedule of some of the biggest names in bluegrass including Yonder Mountain String Band, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Dan Tyminski and Del McCoury. Combining both traditional and contemporary bluegrass, this festival appeals to a wide age range. Bring your lawn chair, come early and stay late for the best in bluegrass. CONTACT: (423) 265-0771, chattanoogapresents.com

Autumn in the Country Arts and Crafts Fair – Oct. 7, Centerville

This annual event is located on the Public Square, featuring only handmade and handcrafted items. There’s something for everyone. CONTACT: (931) 242-0428, hickmanartsandcraftsguild.org

Halls Mill Sorghum Squeeze – Oct. 7, Unionville

Come see sorghum-syrup making from the field to pour on the pancakes. Enjoy musical entertainment by The Crossroots, Grasstime and the Mid State Cloggers. Catfish and chicken dinners are available for purchase at lunch, plus craft vendors and more. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. and run to 3 p.m. CONTACT: (615) 418-8647

6th Annual Artisan Craft Fair – Oct. 7, Hermitage

The annual Artisan Craft Fair provides a venue for local artists, artisans, craft workers, and musicians. Children’s activities, hands-on crafts, live music, food by Boy Scout Troop #263 and other food vendors means fun for the entire family. Silent auction proceeds support ministries to assist local individuals and families in times of financial need. CONTACT: (615) 883-8944, hermitagepc.org

National Banana Pudding Festival – Oct. 7-8, Centerville (pictured)

This national cook-off determines the best banana pudding in America and hosts two entertainment stages, a children’s area, craft booths, lots of pudding samples and more. CONTACT: (931) 994-6273, bananapuddingfest.org

31st Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival – Oct. 7-8, Newport

The streets of Downtown Newport will be filled with people, tasty festival foods, artist and crafters showcasing their unique creations, Kiddie land, free horseback rides, face painting and ol’ timey area with antique tractors, pageants and two stages of entertainment as our East Tennessee tradition continues. CONTACT: (423) 623-7201, newportcockecountychamber.com/events/newport-harvest-street-festival/

Tennessee Fall Homecoming – Oct. 7-8, Norris

Come and visit the most extensive and authentic gathering of old-time musicians and pioneer-type craftspeople in the country. The three-day Homecoming is one of the nation’s largest and most authentic music and folk festivals. Each day, musicians perform on five stages, filling the air with traditional mountain, folk, bluegrass, Gospel, and old-time country tunes. The weekend includes demonstrations of pioneer skills, a large craft fair with authentic Appalachian artisans, and traditional Southern foods. CONTACT: (865) 494-7680, museumofappalachia.org

Annual Quilt Show – Oct. 7-31, Athens

One of the longest running quilt shows in the Southeast Tennessee Region that consist of over 100 quilts each year. If you love quilts you will enjoy this beautiful display on three floors throughout the museum. Visit the quilt show as well as tour and explore over 10,000 artifacts. CONTACT: (423) 745-0329, livingheritagemuseum.com

Spirits, Legends and Lore – Oct. 13, Cleveland

Cleveland’s annual storytelling event of Cleveland history and mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat. This is not a haunted house but rather storytelling. Visit the Facebook page for additional information, time and place. CONTACT: (423) 715-0030, Facebook

Cranberry Festival – Oct. 13-14, Shady Valley

Enjoy a bean dinner and auction on Friday night. Saturday begins at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the fire station followed by a parade. Enjoy crafts, exhibits, food, music, demonstrations and kids entertainment. Free admission and parking. CONTACT: (423) 727-5800

Goats, Music and More Festival – Oct. 13-14, Lewisburg

The annual festival features free concerts nightly by big-name musical acts, goat shows, kids’ games and rides, arts, crafts, food and more. CONTACT: (931) 359-1544, goatsmusicandmore.com

Oktober Heritage Festival – Oct. 13-15, Hohenwald

This festival celebrates the founding of one of three German/Swiss towns in Tennessee and being a national monument to Meriwether Lewis. CONTACT: (931) 796- 4084, hohenwaldlewischamber.com

Heritage Days – Oct. 13-15, Rogersville

Enjoy music, storytellers, dancers, kid’s activities, demonstrations of pioneer skills, antique quilts, cars and farm equipment, and a juried craft show. CONTACT: (423) 921- 1961, rogersvilleheritage.org

Ames Plantation Heritage Festival – Oct. 14, Grand Junction

A blend of educational demonstrations, hands-on activities and a wide selection of traditional skills and handcrafted items. CONTACT: amesplantation.org

Bruce Street Brewfest – Oct. 14, Sevierville

The 2nd annual Bruce Street Brewfest in Historic Downtown Sevierville will include over 30 home and professional craft brewers, live music, and great food. The event is from 1 to 6 p.m. All proceeds to benefit charities. Tickets are available at beerheads.org. CONTACT: (865) 229-4677, beerheads.org

Bagel and Bluegrass Bicycle Century Tour – Oct. 14, Jackson

A series of fundraising bicycle rides of 14, 32, 64 and 100 miles that travel through Pinson Mounds State Park and Chickasaw State Park. CONTACT: bagelsandbluegrass.tn.org

7th Annual Chili Cookoff and Dessert Contest – Oct. 14, Westmoreland

Cook up your favorite chili and/or dessert and compete for fun and bragging rights. CONTACT: (270) 618-7500, longctrails.com

Liberty Square Celebration and Lester Flatt Memorial Bluegrass Day – Oct. 14, Sparta

The annual celebration welcomes visitors around the U.S. to come pay tribute to the bluegrass legend with a full day of music, crafts, food, games, truck and car shows and much more. CONTACT: (931) 836-3552,

sparta-chamber.net

Norris Dam State Park’s Annual Fall Color Trips – Oct. 16-29, Rocky Top

These trips feature a one-hour pontoon boat trip 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Norris Lake to view fall colors and wildlife. Canoes are $7 per person. CONTACT: (865) 426-7461

Fall Jamboree at Windrock Park – Oct. 19-21, Oliver Springs

Calling all ATV’s and SxS’s! There will be a range of events from guided rides, ATV rodeo, poker run, Windrock wide open, Windrock challenge, drag races, mud bog and dash for cash. The event takes place at Windrock Park which consists of over 72,000 acres of off-road adventure for the entire family with many picturesque views of East Tennessee’s mountains and valleys. CONTACT: (865) 435-3492, windrockpark.com

Halloween History Trail – Oct. 21, Lawrenceburg

A dark path with enchanted creatures that greet visitors at this slightly spooky but very fun Halloween event at David Crockett State Park. CONTACT: (931) 762-9408

October Sky Festival – Oct. 21, Oliver Springs

Held at Arrowhead Park, this event features 100- plus entertainers, artists and vendors, car show, on-site smoked BBQ and kids activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CONTACT: (865) 591-5755, octoberskyfestivaltn.org

Spooktacular – Oct. 21, Paris

The 12th Annual Spooktacular is a free event that takes place on the Courthouse lawn from noon to 3 p.m. Organizations and businesses provide free crafts, entertainment, contests with prizes, live music and concessions. The DPA hosts costume contests for ages birth to 14 years and a group category with trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place categories. CONTACT: (731) 653-7274, VisitDowntownParis.com

Ketner’s Mill Country Arts Fair – Oct. 21-22, Whitwell

Visitors can watch the operation of the only remaining water-powered gristmill in the area with parts dating back to 1824. Buy quality crafts, paddle a canoe, enjoy good country cooking and listen to music. CONTACT: (423) 267-5702, ketnersmill.org

Mid-South Barbecue Festival – Oct. 21-22, Mt. Pleasant

Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned event featuring great food, classic cars, century bike ride and more. CONTACT: (931) 379-9837, midsouthbbqtn.com

Taste of Wilson County – Oct. 26, Lebanon

Delicious food from restaurants all around Wilson County. Proceeds benefit our Teacher Grants program. CONTACT: (615) 444-5503, lebanonwilsonchamber.com

Mountain Makins Festival – Oct. 27-29, Morristown

Hosted at the historic 1892 Rose Center, this festival is filled with juried fine arts and crafts, live music, dancing, storytelling, children’s activities, food and expert demonstrations of time-honored traditions. CONTACT: (423) 581-4330, rosecenter.org

Haunted Hay Ride – Oct. 28, Linden

Come join the fun of a Haunted Hay Ride through the backroads of the park with ghosts and goblins around every turn at Mousetail Landing State Park. CONTACT: (731) 847- 0841

Fall-O-Ween – Oct. 28, Livingston

Enjoy more than 100 booths for trick-or-treating, games with prizes, bouncy houses, hay/wagon rides, music and ghost stories. The event is free and open to the public. CONTACT: overtonco.com

Cherohala Skyway Festival – Oct. 28, Tellico Plains

Guests can enjoy live Appalachian music, fresh smoked BBQ with taters and sausage, plus other food choices. Local craftsmen and vendors on-site. The event is hosted by the Charles Hall Museum to celebrate the breathtaking Cherohala Skyway. CONTACT: (423) 253-2111, skyway-festival.com