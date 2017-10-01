November Events in Tennessee

Civil War Days – Nov. 3-4, New Johnsonville

Held at Johnsonville State Park, this event features artillery, infantry and civilian living history programs to commemorate the Civil War Battle of Johnsonville on Nov. 4, 1864. CONTACT: (931) 535-2789, tnstateparks.com

Quilts Show and Christmas Open House – Nov. 3-4, Waverly

This annual event features handmade quilts and boutiques with handmade items. CONTACT: (931) 209-3337

A Portland County Christmas Craft Show – Nov. 3-4, Portland

This free craft show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 106 N. Broadway. CONTACT: (615) 325-2386

The Christmas Sampler – Nov. 3-4, Springfield

The 39th Christmas Sampler at the Center in Springfield is hosted by the Federation of Women’s Clubs, and the event features more than 100 booths, food, a silent auction, and homemade breads, desserts, jams, and other goodies made by the Federation members. CONTACT: (215) 983-7077, christmassampler.org

STLS Holiday Market – Nov. 3-4, Winchester

Arts and Crafts plus lots of homemade goodies and delicious lunch items. All proceeds benefit the Southern Tn Ladies Society Scholarship Foundation for graduating Seniors in Franklin, Coffee, Moore, Lincoln, and Grundy Counties. CONTACT: (931) 308-4696, southerntnladies.com

Gospel Music Fest – Nov. 4, Lebanon

The Capitol Theatre will host gospel groups: The Blackwood Bros, Masters Four, Commonwealth, Harmoneers and Immanuel Baptist Church Choir at the 44th annual event. CONTACT: (615) 477-2984

Big Cypress Tree Fall Festival – Nov. 4, Greenfield

This festival features birds of prey, live animal programs, food and more. CONTACT: (731) 235-2700

Made Around Here Market – Nov. 10-11, Jonesborough

Hundreds of beautifully handcrafted gifts and decorations for fall and winter will be on showcase for sale. Artisans include local and regional crafters at the Visitors Center. Admission is $1. CONTACT: (423) 753-1010, jonesboroughtn.org

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas – Nov. 3 – Dec. 31, Pigeon Forge

Features more than 4 million lights, fun rides and attractions with award-winning holiday shows each year. CONTACT: (800) DOLLYWOOD, dollywood.com

Standing Stone State Park Big Foot Scramble 5-Mile Run – Nov. 11, Livingston

Join us for this scenic 5-mile run through Standing Stone State Park. The event attracts around 200 runners from across Tennessee and more. It is part of the Tennessee State Parks Running Tour and the course is certified by USA Track and Field, making it eligible for record attempts. Event is sponsored by the Upper Cumberland Road Runners Club. CONTACT: (931) 823-6124, tnstateparks.com/StandingStone

40th Annual Santa’s Workshop – Nov. 17-19, Cookeville

Come shop with over 160 vendors and get your picture taken with Santa! Entry fee is $3 with children under 12 free. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Hyder-Burks Pavilion. All proceeds are donated back to the community. CONTACT: (931) 372-6551, cookevillejwc.org

Christmas Time’s a-Comin’ Arts and Crafts Fair – Nov. 18, Lyles

Held at the East Hickman Elementary School, find hand- crafted candles, baskets, jewelry, jams and much more. CONTACT: (931) 242-0428

North Pole Family Fun Day – Nov. 24, Paris

North Pole Family Fun Day is always the Friday after Thanksgiving and a free event. It starts at 10 a.m. with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and Santa’s elves arriving on the firetruck to take his place in the Gingerbread house to greet all the children. Other activities include a trackless train, petting zoo, Polar Express readings, Christmas crafts at four locations, face painting, and pictures with Santa for a $5 donation. CONTACT: (731) 653-7274, VisitDowntownParis.com

Regal Celebration of Lights – Nov. 24, Knoxville

Don’t miss the lighting of the new 42-foot tree in Krutch Park Ext. Enjoy live music, carolers, train rides, pictures with Santa, face painting, take a family picture in the AT&T Snow Globe and more. And don’t forget to stop by and see the miniature train set! Event is from 6 to 9 p.m. CONTACT: (865) 215-4248, knoxvilletn.gov/christmas

Christmas in the Country – Nov. 24, Livingston

Overton County kicks off the holiday season on the courthouse square at 5 p.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Featuring carriage and wagon rides, music, popcorn, hot cider, peanuts and hot chocolate, Christmas in the Country is sure to get you in the spirit of the season. Stores stay open late, offering a chance to get a jump on shopping, and Santa is always there, working on his naughty and nice lists. CONTACT: (931) 261-3862, overtonco.com

Holidays on Ice – Nov. 24 – Jan. 7, Knoxville

Knoxville’s outdoor ice skating rink in the heart of downtown Knoxville on Market Square. Enjoy skating under Christmas lights and stars while listening to music every night. CONTACT: (865) 215-4248, knoxvilletn.gov/icerink

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough – Nov. 26 – Dec. 17, Jonesborough

Every Saturday features free activities for the family including Lighting of the Tree, Small Business Saturday, Whoville Christmas, Doggone Christmas, At Home With Santa, a parade and Historic Church Tours. Enjoy free gift wrapping at the Storytelling Center for any purchases made downtown. CONTACT: (866) 401-4223, Jonesborough.com

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum – Nov. 26 – Jan. 1, Nashville

Holiday Lights at Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum | Start a new holiday tradition by viewing more than 750,000 lights, live reindeer, s’more pits, carolers, drinks and hot toddies for purchase and more. CONTACT: (615) 356-8000, cheekwood.org

Candlelight Advent Walk – Nov. 29, Paris

The Candlelight Advent Walk starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Courthouse and worshippers walk from downtown Church to Church by candlelight to hear the message and music of the Advent season. CONTACT: (731) 653-7274, VisitDowntownParis.com

Speedway in Lights – November – January, Bristol (pictured)

A stunning display of more than 1 million lights and hundreds of displays. See it by car or make a reservation to bring your group through by bus. CONTACT: (423) 989-6933, bristolmotorspeedway.com

Christmas at Graceland – November – January, Memphis

The birthplace of Elvis illuminates with traditional lights and decorations, a life-size Nativity scene, Santa and many more decorations that were originally displayed by Elvis. CONTACT: (901) 332-1000, graceland.com

Gaylord Opryland’s “A Country Christmas” – November – January, Nashville

Experience sensational decorations, entertainment and delectable food. The annual event features an extravagant holiday production at the Grand Ole Opry House and more. CONTACT: (888) OPRY-872, gaylordopryland.com

Smoky Mountain Winterfest – November – February, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville

The gateway towns to the Smokies come together for a winter wonderland experience. More than 5 million light displays and special events are planned each year. CONTACT: (800) 568-4748, gatlinburg.com; (800) 251-9100, mypigeonforge.com; (888) 766-5948, visitsevierville.com