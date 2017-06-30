Irish Picnic in McEwen Dates Back to 1854
It’s a celebration that traces its roots back to 1854. The Irish Picnic at Saint Patrick’s School in McEwen, Tennessee, is said to be the oldest continuously running festival in the state, and it’s not by the luck of the Irish that it draws some 25,000 visitors each year.
Hard work and dedication from parents, friends and family combined with some 21,000 pounds of barbecue pork slow cooked over hickory-bark coals make this a delicious and fun tradition.
The celebration, a fundraiser for the school, always takes place the last Friday and Saturday in July. This year it is held on July 28-29, 2017. Early visitors can enjoy their share of 4,200 chicken halves that will be prepared for lunch on Friday. Live music and dancing begins at 6 p.m. in the outdoor bandstand. Games including basketball and darts will test your Irish luck. The festival continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information about the picnic and the school, contact the parish office at (931) 582-3493.
Bill Rogers
July 14, 2012 at 3:23 pm
I was fortunate to attend the Irish Picnic while a student there from 1945-1947. I was given a dime and was told to have fun while both parents worked. Cousin Phil Ross and wife, Laura, used to put in many hours. Hope you havea great turnout this year.
GO IRISH!!
Larry Baker
July 19, 2013 at 2:25 pm
I have been to the Irish Picnic many times with my wife and children. We’re going again this year. It is the standard by which all pork shoulders should be measured. I enjoy Friday evening standing in the smoke and smelling all the flavor, then returning early the next morning to choose my whole shoulder. Thank God for good food.
W. Susan Dawson
July 20, 2015 at 12:40 pm
Best BBQ Sauce in the world. It is wonderful fun, the food and fellowship is outstanding. Keep it up Irish.
missy
July 24, 2015 at 1:35 pm
I’ve been going for 30 years or better…the best Bar-B-Q Ive ever tasted.
Janice Bass
July 28, 2015 at 4:18 pm
My husband and I come each year to enjoy the food and fun. This year I really loved the coleslaw that was served with the plate lunch. If it is possible to get the recipe I would love to fix it at home. This was the best slaw I have ever had.
Phyllis Bradley
July 29, 2015 at 2:51 pm
Boil one cup of vinegar with one cup of sugar. Add 1 teaspoon turmeric. Pour over cabbage mixture. Makes one gallon. Glad you liked it.
Susan Marti
July 26, 2016 at 11:20 am
Cabbage mixture? How much and what is the mixture?
Roseanna Taylor Brown
July 6, 2016 at 12:49 am
Been attending since 1983, always love the atmosphere of family’s and friends and out if town vistors. Music, the food, laughter, dancing. Seeing folks you don’t get to see very often, catching up on past, present and future. Always a welcoming warm festival to be a part of.
Roseanna Taylor Brown
July 6, 2016 at 12:52 am
Out of town vistors I meant. Mistypo there. 🙂
margaret mcewen
October 27, 2016 at 3:15 am
My husband is Robert McEwen. We were Raised in Anaconds , Mt. His dad was a Canidian who moved to Anaconda as a young man. Became a U.S. citizen and met a youg gal who had come from Ireland. He joined the Catholic Church and they were married. Lived their whole life in Anaconda and had 5 children. One died as a child. My husband and l have lived in several states. We moved from Michigan to Southern In. In the 70’s. Was playing on the internet and saw where there was a McEwen, Tn. We took a ride down there in June of this yr.with a daughter and 2 grandchildren. Truely enjoyed ourselves. Was surprised to see that the Catholic Picnic in. 2017 falls on our 60th wedding anniversary
Phil
July 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm
We still do Bill but it’s such a great cause. Work with so many fantastic people with the same same goal.