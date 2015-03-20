April 2016 Events in Tennessee

Awesome April – April 1-30, Nashville

This month-long event produces a musical tribute to the city. Enjoy a major event each weekend. CONTACT: (800) 657-6910, visitmusiccity.com

Quilt Show – April 2, Madison

Watch as quilting techniques are demonstrated at this free event, held at Matthews Memorial Methodist Church. Lunch will be available. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CONTACT: (615) 417-1879

Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration – April 4, Memphis

The National Civil Rights Museum offers a special program to commemorate the late Civil Rights leader during the event. CONTACT: (901) 521-9699, civilrightsmuseum.org

Genealogy Festival and Family Reunion – April 9, Granville

Mark your calendar for the third anniversary of this event. Visitors will have the opportunity for genealogical research, speakers on historical topics and more. CONTACT: granvilletn.com

Adventures in Agriculture – April 9, Murfreesboro

Admission is free. A hands-on experience with farm animals and activities for families to learn about how agriculture impacts their lives. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lane Agri-Park. CONTACT: (615) 896-0737, [email protected]

Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival – April 8-10, Knoxville

Park of the month-long Dogwood Arts Festival, this year’s lineup includes The Black Cadillacs, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, The Mavericks, The Lone Bellow, and more. CONTACT: rhythmnbloomsfest.com

Rivers & Spires Festival – April 14-16, Clarksville

This award-winning festival features more than 100 entertainers, kids area, car shows, food, jazz and more: CONTACT: (931) 647-2331, riversandspires.com

Nashville Film Festival – April 14-23, Nashville

Watch films in genres from drama to comedy to foreign documentaries. This festival has something for everyone. CONTACT: (615) 742-2500, nashvillefilmfestival.org

Windrock Park Spring Jamboree – April 14-16, Oliver Springs

Guided rides, ATV rodeo, rock crawl, poker run, Windrock Wide Open, Windrock Challenge, drag race, Mud Bog and Dash for Cash are just a few of the activities at the Jamboree. You don’t have to be a rider to enjoy. Spectators can watch the competitions and enjoy the fun. The event takes place at Windrock Park, where you can explore over 300 miles of trails for riding ATVs, motorcycles, mountain bikes, four-wheeling in jeeps and rail buggies, and hiking. CONTACT: (865) 435-3492, windrockpark.com

Jammin’ at the Crossroads – April 16, Parkers Crossroads

Bring the whole family for a day of shopping for handmade arts and crafts by shopping for handmade arts and crafts by local artisans. See more than 50 classic cars while listening to great music provided by local talent. Visit the food vendors for tasty Southern food, and remember to bring a lawn chair and/or blanket to enjoy a day at this historical park. CONTACT: (731) 535-2100, artsatthepark.us

Bristol Food City 500 – April 17, Bristol

Race fans cheer their hearts out at this event, an annual 500-lap, 266.5-mile NASCAR Spring Cup race. CONTACT: bristolmotorspeedway.com

National Cornbread Festival – April 23-24, South Pittsburg

Don’t miss the National Cornbread Cook-Off, art and shows. CONTACT: (423) 837-0022, nationalcornbread.com

16th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival – April 15-17, Chattanooga (pictured)

The plant sale at Crabtree Farms will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will offer gardeners healthy, sustainably grown fruit, vegetable, flower and herb plants for their spring and summer gardens. Guests can enjoy free gardening workshops, live music, food, fun-on-the-farm activities for kids, and handcrafted items from local artisans. CONTACT: (423) 493-9155, crabtreefarms.org

World’s Biggest Fish Fry – April 25-30, Paris

More than five tons of catfish are served to thousands of visitors during this event, which also features a rodeo, catfish races and parade held on Friday, April 29. CONTACT: (731) 642-3431, worldsbiggestfishfry.com

Spring Planting and Music Festival – April 30, Oneida

Taking place in Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, this event celebrates the skills and traditions of spring in the mountains with demonstrations of plowing and planting with mules, blacksmithing, basket making, woodcarving, herb lore, soap making and more. CONTACT: (423) 286-7275

Valleyfest – April 30 – May 1, Dunlap

This annual music festival in the Sequatchie Valley features children’s activities, an art exhibition, shopping, eating, a 5K, 10K and a fun run/walk, a car show, and a beauty pageant. CONTACT: (423) 949-7608, valleyfestonline.com