April 2016 Events in Tennessee
Awesome April – April 1-30, Nashville
This month-long event produces a musical tribute to the city. Enjoy a major event each weekend. CONTACT: (800) 657-6910, visitmusiccity.com
Quilt Show – April 2, Madison
Watch as quilting techniques are demonstrated at this free event, held at Matthews Memorial Methodist Church. Lunch will be available. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CONTACT: (615) 417-1879
Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration – April 4, Memphis
The National Civil Rights Museum offers a special program to commemorate the late Civil Rights leader during the event. CONTACT: (901) 521-9699, civilrightsmuseum.org
Genealogy Festival and Family Reunion – April 9, Granville
Mark your calendar for the third anniversary of this event. Visitors will have the opportunity for genealogical research, speakers on historical topics and more. CONTACT: granvilletn.com
Adventures in Agriculture – April 9, Murfreesboro
Admission is free. A hands-on experience with farm animals and activities for families to learn about how agriculture impacts their lives. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lane Agri-Park. CONTACT: (615) 896-0737, [email protected]
Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival – April 8-10, Knoxville
Park of the month-long Dogwood Arts Festival, this year’s lineup includes The Black Cadillacs, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, The Mavericks, The Lone Bellow, and more. CONTACT: rhythmnbloomsfest.com
Rivers & Spires Festival – April 14-16, Clarksville
This award-winning festival features more than 100 entertainers, kids area, car shows, food, jazz and more: CONTACT: (931) 647-2331, riversandspires.com
Nashville Film Festival – April 14-23, Nashville
Watch films in genres from drama to comedy to foreign documentaries. This festival has something for everyone. CONTACT: (615) 742-2500, nashvillefilmfestival.org
Windrock Park Spring Jamboree – April 14-16, Oliver Springs
Guided rides, ATV rodeo, rock crawl, poker run, Windrock Wide Open, Windrock Challenge, drag race, Mud Bog and Dash for Cash are just a few of the activities at the Jamboree. You don’t have to be a rider to enjoy. Spectators can watch the competitions and enjoy the fun. The event takes place at Windrock Park, where you can explore over 300 miles of trails for riding ATVs, motorcycles, mountain bikes, four-wheeling in jeeps and rail buggies, and hiking. CONTACT: (865) 435-3492, windrockpark.com
Jammin’ at the Crossroads – April 16, Parkers Crossroads
Bring the whole family for a day of shopping for handmade arts and crafts by shopping for handmade arts and crafts by local artisans. See more than 50 classic cars while listening to great music provided by local talent. Visit the food vendors for tasty Southern food, and remember to bring a lawn chair and/or blanket to enjoy a day at this historical park. CONTACT: (731) 535-2100, artsatthepark.us
Bristol Food City 500 – April 17, Bristol
Race fans cheer their hearts out at this event, an annual 500-lap, 266.5-mile NASCAR Spring Cup race. CONTACT: bristolmotorspeedway.com
National Cornbread Festival – April 23-24, South Pittsburg
Don’t miss the National Cornbread Cook-Off, art and shows. CONTACT: (423) 837-0022, nationalcornbread.com
16th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival – April 15-17, Chattanooga (pictured)
The plant sale at Crabtree Farms will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will offer gardeners healthy, sustainably grown fruit, vegetable, flower and herb plants for their spring and summer gardens. Guests can enjoy free gardening workshops, live music, food, fun-on-the-farm activities for kids, and handcrafted items from local artisans. CONTACT: (423) 493-9155, crabtreefarms.org
World’s Biggest Fish Fry – April 25-30, Paris
More than five tons of catfish are served to thousands of visitors during this event, which also features a rodeo, catfish races and parade held on Friday, April 29. CONTACT: (731) 642-3431, worldsbiggestfishfry.com
Spring Planting and Music Festival – April 30, Oneida
Taking place in Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, this event celebrates the skills and traditions of spring in the mountains with demonstrations of plowing and planting with mules, blacksmithing, basket making, woodcarving, herb lore, soap making and more. CONTACT: (423) 286-7275
Valleyfest – April 30 – May 1, Dunlap
This annual music festival in the Sequatchie Valley features children’s activities, an art exhibition, shopping, eating, a 5K, 10K and a fun run/walk, a car show, and a beauty pageant. CONTACT: (423) 949-7608, valleyfestonline.com
Libby Hickman
April 12, 2016 at 7:52 pm
I live in Ooltewah, TN, and grow about 500 different cultivars of daylilies. I am an approved American Hemerocallis Society display garden, but do grow other perennials. I thought it might be something interesting to your readers. I would invite you to visit this year during bloom season (mid-June is peak). Thank you for your consideration.
I would also like to know how to get an event added to your calendar. Our local daylily club (Tennessee Valley Daylily Society) is hosting its annual daylily show at the Barn Nursery on Sunday, June 12. Open to the public starting at 1:00 pm.
Rachel Bertone
April 13, 2016 at 7:41 am
Hi Libby,
Thanks for your comment. We will take your story idea into consideration for future issues. As for the events, you can submit your events here: https://www.tnhomeandfarm.com/events/. Thanks!
Rachel Bertone
editor, TN Home and Farm
willy
May 3, 2017 at 10:08 am
Hi