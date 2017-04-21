All Aboard at Mid-South Live Steamers

If you’re a railroad enthusiast, you’ll love what’s coming down the track in Columbia this spring.

Folks of all ages can ride miniature versions of trains during the spring public meet of the Mid-South Live Steamers, which celebrated 50 years this winter and also hosts public rides in the fall.

For more information on the event, which takes place at Maury County Park May 4-6, visit midsouthlivesteamers.com.