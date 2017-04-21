All Aboard at Mid-South Live Steamers
If you’re a railroad enthusiast, you’ll love what’s coming down the track in Columbia this spring.
Folks of all ages can ride miniature versions of trains during the spring public meet of the Mid-South Live Steamers, which celebrated 50 years this winter and also hosts public rides in the fall.
For more information on the event, which takes place at Maury County Park May 4-6, visit midsouthlivesteamers.com.
L. Myrick
September 27, 2017 at 2:43 pm
Trainz, trainz, trainz.
Maury Co. Park!!
Mid-south Live Steamers is the place to be for young/old engineers. The new pavilion roof over the steaming bays makes the visits a lot cooler in summer. Moms love the playland right next to the track. Bathrooms are close, and during meets there is lots to eat. SO- whip out the lawn chairs, grab a snowcone, and watch the trains. (or go ride yourself).
Been privileged to watch them grow for 25 years. Great fun.