2017 Solar Eclipse Will Be Viewable From Tennessee

Mark your calendars for Aug. 21, 2017. That’s the date when a total solar eclipse will be coming to the U.S., and some Tennessee residents will have a front-row seat for the show.

Middle Tennessee residents in Clarksville, Springfield, Portland, Westmoreland and Nashville will all get a look at the total eclipse. Franklin, Kingston Springs, and Brentwood residents should head northeast to make sure they get in the totality zone.

Unfortunately, Chattanooga and Knoxville are both outside of the path, and Memphis will only see a partial eclipse (which means you need to wear eye protection!).

Learn more about the eclipse at eclipse2017.org and find out which Tennessee parks you can camp out at for a seat to the show at tnstateparks.com.