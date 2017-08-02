Richardson Farm in Cunningham Offers a Hunt for Healing

At Richardson Farm in Cunningham, hunting season means much more than a chance to enjoy the great outdoors. Dove hunting season in particular is especially important for the farm, as it brings the annual Wounded Warriors Dove Hunt, where farm owners Bobby and PJ Richardson open their arms and land to wounded veterans and active-duty military.

The Richardsons started the event in 2013 as a way to honor their son-in-law, who is a wounded Iraq War veteran. The hunt allows veterans to not only get outside, but it also acts as a bonding and healing experience for men and women who have suffered both mentally and physically.

This year marks the fifth annual hunt, and the vets get to enjoy an old-fashioned picnic, door prizes and goody bags.

The hunt takes place in September. For more information, visit facebook.com/richardson.farm.37.