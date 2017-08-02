Richardson Farm in Cunningham Offers a Hunt for Healing
At Richardson Farm in Cunningham, hunting season means much more than a chance to enjoy the great outdoors. Dove hunting season in particular is especially important for the farm, as it brings the annual Wounded Warriors Dove Hunt, where farm owners Bobby and PJ Richardson open their arms and land to wounded veterans and active-duty military.
The Richardsons started the event in 2013 as a way to honor their son-in-law, who is a wounded Iraq War veteran. The hunt allows veterans to not only get outside, but it also acts as a bonding and healing experience for men and women who have suffered both mentally and physically.
This year marks the fifth annual hunt, and the vets get to enjoy an old-fashioned picnic, door prizes and goody bags.
The hunt takes place in September. For more information, visit facebook.com/richardson.farm.37.
Phillip coker
August 30, 2017 at 4:13 pm
My husband is a disabled vet .I’ve Tryed in the past to get him on one of these hunt but not been able would live if you could help make it possible for him any hunt birds deer etc,his name is Phillip Coker he’s 64 n has been disabled for several years now would appreciate any help you could give , email is [email protected] again thank you