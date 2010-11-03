Recognized as the Museum Volunteer of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Museums, Ann Ellington-Wagner coordinated the Preemie Evergreen project with the .

Ellington-Wagner, daughter of Gov. and Mrs. Buford Ellington, worked with the Baptist Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to decorate and display an evergreen tree with items for premature infants and their families at the museum.

Over an eight-month period, she solicited and organized 26 museum volunteers, who spent almost 3,000 hours creating 434 small garments to keep premature babies warm. In addition, Ellington-Wagner provided patterns and instructions for the project and generated interest in museum volunteering.

To learn about more volunteer opportunities at the Tennessee Agricultural Museum, call (615) 837-5197 or visit www.tnagmuseum.org.