7 Tips on How To Win Our Photo Contest

Ever wonder what it takes to be a photo contest winner? Ready to fire up your digital flash and head off in search of the prize-winning photo?

Well, hang on just a minute. Last year’s Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation Photo Contest was another record-breaking year, with more than 1,500 submissions received – so you’ve got to admit that winning is not going to be a piece of cake. That’s why we thought we’d offer some inside advice from our panel of experts, all editors with Home & Farm’s publisher, Farm Flavor Media.

As past judges, they’re aware of the talents of the Farm Bureau members – they’ve seen everything from good to bad, from brilliant to boring. Whether or not you plan to enter the contest – which is already up and running and continues through July 31 – our panel offers some professional perspectives on how to make your bad photos better and your good photos great.

Enter the Photo Contest here.