Celebrate Fruitcake with Sunshine Hollow Bakery

Forget what you think you know about traditional fruitcake. December is National Fruitcake Month, and at Sunshine Hollow Bakery in Athens, they’ve been baking their famous pecan fruitcakes by hand since 1968.

“Mother Dave” Rhyne, owner of Sunshine Hollow, began baking fruitcakes while serving in the U.S. Army. He wanted to give a gift from the heart as well as from his hands. Today, the pecan fruitcake is the bakery’s top seller, made with orange blossom honey using a recipe developed over the course of 10 years. And they’re first come, first served – only a limited number of fruitcakes are baked each year.

