Celebrate Fruitcake with Sunshine Hollow Bakery
Forget what you think you know about traditional fruitcake. December is National Fruitcake Month, and at Sunshine Hollow Bakery in Athens, they’ve been baking their famous pecan fruitcakes by hand since 1968.
“Mother Dave” Rhyne, owner of Sunshine Hollow, began baking fruitcakes while serving in the U.S. Army. He wanted to give a gift from the heart as well as from his hands. Today, the pecan fruitcake is the bakery’s top seller, made with orange blossom honey using a recipe developed over the course of 10 years. And they’re first come, first served – only a limited number of fruitcakes are baked each year.
For more information, contact the bakery at (423) 745-4289 or visit www.sunshinehollow.com.
JOE STAGGS
December 20, 2012 at 7:57 pm
I WILL BE COMING THROUGH ATHENS THE 24 OF DEC. I WOULD LIKE TO PICK UP A FRUIT CAKE IF POSSIBLE. PLEASE LET ME KNOW AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.
THANKS: JOE
Rachel Bertone
December 21, 2012 at 8:47 am
Hi Joe,
We suggest you try calling Sunshine Hollow Bakery at 423-745-4289 to see if a fruitcake is available since there are a limited number each year. Thanks for reading Tennessee Home & Farm!
Rachel
Editor
TN Home & Farm
Pat Hughes Kerschieter
December 1, 2014 at 10:09 pm
Would like to stop by on Tuesday and pick up a fruit cake will you be open?
Pat Hughes Kerschieter
December 1, 2014 at 10:10 pm
That would be Tuesday Dec. 2, 2014, probably in the afternoon.
Rachel Bertone
December 2, 2014 at 9:25 am
Hi Pat,
Thanks for your comment! We are a magazine that did a story on Sunshine Hollow Bakery, and aren’t directly affiliated with the company. For hours and more information, please contact them directly at (423) 745-4289. Hope this helps!
Rachel Bertone
editor, TN Home and Farm
Mary K Miller
July 28, 2015 at 10:10 am
I’m so happy to have found you again. Dave and I worked together when he was a Forester. That is when I was introduced to your delicious fruitcake. It’s been
years since I had one but have shared over and over again how much I liked your cakes. I look forward to sharing your cakes with my friends and family during the Christmas holidays.
Renee
October 5, 2015 at 6:23 pm
The best fruitcake I ever put in my mouth…love the coconut in it!
Sherry
June 11, 2016 at 7:58 pm
The best fruitcake ever made. Even if you don’t like fruitcake; you will love this wonderful moist cake full of fruit and nuts. Love to order these for my parents.
Sherry Summers
June 11, 2016 at 8:00 pm
Best cake of any kind I have ever eaten. Certainly, it is the best fruitcake; full of nuts and fruit. Love to purchase ear.
Jerrie Guthrey
November 22, 2016 at 1:11 pm
Love, love, love everything made by Sunshine Hollow! My family has eaten and loved these fruitcakes for years. But, we’ve also eaten their pecan, cashew and the other nuts, which are all huge and extremely tasty. Additionally, when they have Woozy Cakes available, we grab up one of each the Bourbon and the Rum ones are so wonderful that you can’t decide which is the best! We are so glad to live close enough to run by during season and buy these wonderful goodies all during the holidays! But, we’ve also ordered these goodies online and sent them to friends far away. They now expect the little dazzlers every year for Christmas and would be disappointed they’ve said if they didn’t get the same every year! Delicious in every way! You’ve not had true fruitcake until you’ve had a Sunshine Hollow cake!
Nancy Carman Shepherd
November 11, 2017 at 7:56 am
Do you ship fruitcakes?? If not what hours are you open the first week of December?