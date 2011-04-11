Carving Artists in Tennessee
From ice to wood to peach pits, these artists have carved their niche in Tennessee. Here are a few unique carvers throughout the state:
H. Dee Moss carves wildlife from wood at his studio at Casey Jones Village in Jackson, Tennessee.
Roger Smith of Culleoka, Tennessee, carves creations out of peach seeds, from tiny animals to an entire baseball stadium.
Matt Simonds of LaVergne, Tennessee, creates functional art out of blocks of ice for venues as well-known as Opryland Hotel.
Do you know a special Tennessee carver who would make a great story for Tennessee Home & Farm magazine? Let us know in the comments!
John & Debbie Allen
October 26, 2012 at 6:00 pm
Hey All,
Yes, I do know a very, very, special Tennessee carver who would make a great story for you guys!!! It is my better half – John Allen (retired helicopter pilot for the Tennessee Highway Patrol), he has been carving for 25 yrs. – was once featured in Southern Living ( I think that was the name of the magazine). Anyway, he would never brag on himself, but he is definitely a master carver. You can contact me via of our email or call me by cell #423-462-4682. Should you want some pics, I will be glad to provide. Johns “carving” getaway is a 100+ yr. old log cabin that we bought (unassembled) and reassembled on our property. He gets his bluegrass going — just stay clear, cause you can hear him sing (not so pretty) and stomp his feet if you are anywhere closeby. Have a blessed day!!!!
Thanks,
Debbie Allen
Jessy Yancey
October 31, 2012 at 10:45 am
Thanks for the story idea! We’ll put it under consideration and will be in touch if we decide to feature your husband!
Thanks for reading Tennessee Home & Farm!
Jessy Yancey
editor
Tennessee Home & Farm
Derrell Vaughn
January 25, 2016 at 2:02 pm
My 83 year old mother has long collected roosters. She has one carved by Arthur Hope of Loudon, TN. I found an obituary that shows he died in 2012 (I believe), but I cannot find any other information on him. There is no telling how long Mom has had this rooster, which is about three or four inches tall and does not have a date on it.
