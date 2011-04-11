Carving Artists in Tennessee

From ice to wood to peach pits, these artists have carved their niche in Tennessee. Here are a few unique carvers throughout the state:

Casey Jones Village, Wildlife in Wood Studio, H. Dee Moss

H. Dee Moss carves wildlife from wood at his studio at Casey Jones Village in Jackson, Tennessee.

 

Peach Seed/Peach Pit Artist in Tennessee

Roger Smith of Culleoka, Tennessee, carves creations out of peach seeds, from tiny animals to an entire baseball stadium.

 

Ice-carving Champion Matt Simonds from LaVergne, TN

Matt Simonds of LaVergne, Tennessee, creates functional art out of blocks of ice for venues as well-known as Opryland Hotel.

Do you know a special Tennessee carver who would make a great story for Tennessee Home & Farm magazine? Let us know in the comments!

4 Comments

  1. John & Debbie Allen

    October 26, 2012 at 6:00 pm

    Hey All,
    Yes, I do know a very, very, special Tennessee carver who would make a great story for you guys!!! It is my better half – John Allen (retired helicopter pilot for the Tennessee Highway Patrol), he has been carving for 25 yrs. – was once featured in Southern Living ( I think that was the name of the magazine). Anyway, he would never brag on himself, but he is definitely a master carver. You can contact me via of our email or call me by cell #423-462-4682. Should you want some pics, I will be glad to provide. Johns “carving” getaway is a 100+ yr. old log cabin that we bought (unassembled) and reassembled on our property. He gets his bluegrass going — just stay clear, cause you can hear him sing (not so pretty) and stomp his feet if you are anywhere closeby. Have a blessed day!!!!
    Thanks,
    Debbie Allen

    • Jessy Yancey

      October 31, 2012 at 10:45 am

      Thanks for the story idea! We’ll put it under consideration and will be in touch if we decide to feature your husband!

      Thanks for reading Tennessee Home & Farm!

      Jessy Yancey
      editor
      Tennessee Home & Farm

  2. Derrell Vaughn

    January 25, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    My 83 year old mother has long collected roosters. She has one carved by Arthur Hope of Loudon, TN. I found an obituary that shows he died in 2012 (I believe), but I cannot find any other information on him. There is no telling how long Mom has had this rooster, which is about three or four inches tall and does not have a date on it.

