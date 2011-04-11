Carving Artists in Tennessee

From ice to wood to peach pits, these artists have carved their niche in Tennessee. Here are a few unique carvers throughout the state:

H. Dee Moss carves wildlife from wood at his studio at Casey Jones Village in Jackson, Tennessee.

Roger Smith of Culleoka, Tennessee, carves creations out of peach seeds, from tiny animals to an entire baseball stadium.

Matt Simonds of LaVergne, Tennessee, creates functional art out of blocks of ice for venues as well-known as Opryland Hotel.

