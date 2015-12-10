2015 Photo Contest Winner Sees the Bigger Picture

Jennifer Christopher Head was enjoying her family’s annual reunion on their farm in Pulaski, Tenn., when her cousin Alyssa wandered across the field.

“Our Australian Shepherd, Jabbo, followed Alyssa, and we watched how quickly they bonded,” Head says. “We always take pictures at the reunion. It was one of those moments where the simple things in life become beautiful to look at.”

Head says the photo represents the tradition of her family farm, and the judges of this year’s Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation Photo Contest agreed, choosing it as the grand prize winner.

“My family loved the photo so much, that we had it printed on canvas and hung up in our farmhouse,” Head says. “So many people suggested that we enter it in the contest.”

After looking at entries online, she never thought she’d win, but was overjoyed to find out that her photo took top honors.

“I believe in family, and Tennessee Home & Farm promotes the good things that come from farm life,” Head says. “That photo represented all of those things to me. To be picked reinforced that the most important things in life are simple.”

The judges at Journal Communications, the publisher of this magazine, chose Head’s photo as the winner among hundreds of great entries.

Think you have a prize-worthy photo? Look for next year’s contest entry form in our spring issue, arriving in mailboxes in late February.