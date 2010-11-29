Farmer’s Almanac: The Perfect Present

The Old Farmer’s Almanac makes a great gift for farmers and gardeners. Its familiar yellow cover has been recognized throughout the nation for generations. At one time, no home in America was complete without an Almanac. While that tradition has faded, The Old Farmer’s Almanac remains a useful and interesting resource.

Published since 1792, this classic reference has become the bible by which to plow, plant and harvest. Many people wouldn’t think of planting their gardens without consulting the Almanac to confirm the phase of the moon, and great success follows the Almanac’s guidelines for when to plant their root crops, flowering annuals and corn.

For those of you who are not familiar with this rural staple, The Old Farmer’s Almanac features everything that makes an almanac an almanac. It includes sunrise and sunset times, tide tables and weather predictions for the entire year. (We’ve found the predictions to be amazingly accurate!) It is packed with useful information, interesting facts and timeless wisdom organized by category for quick and easy reference.

Scattered amongst the “essential facts” are useful tidbits of information and an abundance of entertaining stories that recount history and scientific facts. Amusing anecdotes and home and garden tips are plentiful.

The section predicting what’s “in” and what’s “out” for the new year always makes interesting reading.

What are the best days of each month to get your hair cut to encourage growth? The best days for fishing? When should you start your diet? The Almanac knows.

You’ll also find listed among its pages dates for holidays, eclipses (lunar and solar) and meteor showers. The exact time of moonrise and moonset for each day (time corrected for your area) is something everyone likes to have on hand.

The convenient knob hole in its upper left-hand corner allows you to hang it where you need it or where you’re least likely to misplace it.

For the gardener in your life, the Almanac makes a great gift for any occasion.