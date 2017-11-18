Giveaway: A Fistful of Felt

Pat Pawlowicz of Rogersville raises goats and sheep for fleece, making stuffed animals, figurines, jewelry and more out of the fluffy material. Pawlowicz uses a technique called needle felting, which results in interlocked fibers thanks to a special notched needle, and she offers classes and workshops to those interested in learning.

With her home and studio in Rogersville, Pawlowicz also sells kits to help artists of all ages get started on needle felting. She recently released her first book, A Fistful of Felt, with lots of different needle felting projects, and has three more books in the works, including unusual projects that feature wool and more woolly facts. Learn more about Pawlowicz and her creations at afistfuloffelt.com.

GIVEAWAY: One lucky Tennessee Home & Farm reader will have the chance to win a copy of Pawlowicz’s book, A Fistful of Felt. For your chance to win, enter below throughout January.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

