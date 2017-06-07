What’s Growing in Tennessee? [Infographic]

Have you ever tried to buy fresh blueberries at your local farmers market in September, only to find they’re not available? That’s because although you can find blueberries year round in grocery stores, they’re truly in season in the summer, between June and August.

Use this helpful Tennessee produce calendar below to find when your favorite fruits and vegetables are in season throughout the year, so you can find the freshest sweet corn, or see if you’ve missed tomato season. Feel free to share on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.