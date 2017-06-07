What’s Growing in Tennessee? [Infographic]

Have you ever tried to buy fresh blueberries at your local farmers market in September, only to find they’re not available? That’s because although you can find blueberries year round in grocery stores, they’re truly in season in the summer, between June and August.

How to eat seasonally throughout the year

Use this helpful Tennessee produce calendar below to find when your favorite fruits and vegetables are in season throughout the year, so you can find the freshest sweet corn, or see if you’ve missed tomato season. Feel free to share on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

Tennessee produce calendar

  1. Cathie Starnes

    August 28, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Is there a place in TN that grows figs ?

