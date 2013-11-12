After her home was hit by two tornado-force storms within a week in 2011, Susan Newbill of Greenfield decided to focus her life on things that are really important – family and creating joy for others. She left her stressful career in software development and began capitalizing on her love for entertaining by creating handmade mixes for dips, desserts, soups, hot beverages and fruit teas.

Her business, Zuzu’s Joy, produces the Tennessee Farm Country Gourmet line of products now sold in more than 30 stores in Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi. Newbill makes, among other things, sweet ginger and tiramisu fruit dips, fruit tea mixes in five flavors and six kinds of homestyle soups. Visit zuzusjoy.com to see more products or place an order.