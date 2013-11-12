Zuzu’s Joy
After her home was hit by two tornado-force storms within a week in 2011, Susan Newbill of Greenfield decided to focus her life on things that are really important – family and creating joy for others. She left her stressful career in software development and began capitalizing on her love for entertaining by creating handmade mixes for dips, desserts, soups, hot beverages and fruit teas.
Her business, Zuzu’s Joy, produces the Tennessee Farm Country Gourmet line of products now sold in more than 30 stores in Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi. Newbill makes, among other things, sweet ginger and tiramisu fruit dips, fruit tea mixes in five flavors and six kinds of homestyle soups. Visit zuzusjoy.com to see more products or place an order.
Jean
February 3, 2014 at 9:03 am
Would love to win soup on this super cold winter this year!…:)
Jennifer Bradley
February 3, 2014 at 9:44 am
I would love to win this!
Stephanie
February 3, 2014 at 9:56 am
I would love to win so I could try out a variety of her products!
Marie
February 3, 2014 at 3:34 pm
I would love to win just anything….I’s never lucky winning…
Mary-Walker Hall
February 3, 2014 at 4:09 pm
I love soups and want to try some of her soups.
Jackie Watson
February 3, 2014 at 4:53 pm
I am intrigued by the tiramisu fruit dip and would love to try it!
Debbie Bowen
February 3, 2014 at 6:34 pm
would be nice to win
Nancy Jennette
February 3, 2014 at 8:14 pm
I love to find new local products to share with my family and friends.
These would be great to take to work to share with my co-workers
Debbie Bowen
February 4, 2014 at 6:32 pm
sure would be nice to win
Joyce Wheaton
February 5, 2014 at 12:13 am
Love this magazine and the events, contests, etc.
nita baldwin
February 5, 2014 at 12:46 pm
Enjoyed the article. Would love to win.
trish clapper
February 9, 2014 at 6:25 am
Love to try these products and I love to support local companies
Malissa goodmon
November 11, 2017 at 11:44 am
I’m trying to find where I can order but there’s no where to do it