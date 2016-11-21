Walker Creek Confections are Sticky, Sweet and Good to Eat

Based in Watertown, Walker Creek Confections serves up small-batch, handcrafted candies like almond toffee, gourmet caramels and New Orleans-style pecan pralines.

The family-owned company began in Alexandria on Walker Creek, where Bruce Mott and Cathy McCook created their treats in a home kitchen. The business quickly grew, and they now have a kitchen, packaging facility and retail store in Watertown’s historic American Hardware Co. building on East Main Street. In addition, Walker Creek Confections’ products are available at the Idea Hatchery in East Nashville and The Factory at Franklin.

Head to walkercreektoffee.com for more information or to place an order.