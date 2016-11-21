Walker Creek Confections are Sticky, Sweet and Good to Eat
Based in Watertown, Walker Creek Confections serves up small-batch, handcrafted candies like almond toffee, gourmet caramels and New Orleans-style pecan pralines.
The family-owned company began in Alexandria on Walker Creek, where Bruce Mott and Cathy McCook created their treats in a home kitchen. The business quickly grew, and they now have a kitchen, packaging facility and retail store in Watertown’s historic American Hardware Co. building on East Main Street. In addition, Walker Creek Confections’ products are available at the Idea Hatchery in East Nashville and The Factory at Franklin.
Head to walkercreektoffee.com for more information or to place an order.
Candice Dickson
August 1, 2017 at 2:42 pm
Hi, I’m a mother of a 15 yr old babe ruth baseball player. Our hometown Lawrenceburg, TN will be hosting the BABE RUTH WORLD SERIES Aug 10-18. We (the moms) are responsible for putting together goody bags for the visiting players(appx 160). We would love to include samples from your company!!
If your company is interested in donating any samples, please email me at [email protected] or call/text 931-629-4228
Thank you, Candice Dickson