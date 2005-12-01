Benton’s: The Best Hams in Tennessee

’Tis the season for eating, and for Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams near Madisonville, Tennessee, business is booming.

“We cure 11,000 country hams a year, so we stay busy, but December is our busiest month,” says Allan Benton, owner of Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams.

Benton’s hams are slow-cured with salt and brown sugar, creating a mouth-watering flavor that has won praise from Southern Living magazine and The Food Network, as well as customers nationwide.

“It’s becoming the cool thing again,” Benton says with a laugh. “People can’t believe Tennessee hillbillies are the ones making this stuff.”

A specialty of Benton’s is prosciutto, paper-thin slices of cured ham that can be eaten alone or used in recipes. Hickory-smoked bacon is another tasty offering. For more information, call 423-442-5003 or visit bentonshams.com.

Have you tried Benton’s hams or bacon? Are they the best in Tennessee, or even the best in the South? Let us know what you think!