Is anything more refreshing on a summer day in the South than fruit tea?

If that tempts your taste buds, try Alley Cat Tea – marketed as “The Original Fruit Tea” – made and bottled by Stephen Ashburn of Murfreesboro. Ashburn perfected his tea in 2002 at his Smithville restaurant, Ashburn’s Alley Cafe. The beverage became a customer favorite until the cafe closed in 2009 after being struck by lightning.

Due to popular demand, Ashburn resurrected his fruit tea recipe, made with black tea and 50 percent real fruit juices. Thanks to the subsequent success, Alley Cat recently launched two new flavors, Southern Mint and a premium lemonade.

You can buy Alley Cat Tea in stores around Middle Tennessee, including Parsley’s Market in Woodbury, Pa Bunk’s in Murfreesboro, IWC Cash and Carry in Cookeville, Tietgen’s Food Stores, and Porter Road Butcher and Green Door Gourmet in Nashville, with more stores to come. Ashburn will also be offering tea at Webb’s Pharmacy & Gifts on the Smithville square during the Smithville Fiddler’s Jamboree, July 5-6. Visit alleycattea.com to learn more.