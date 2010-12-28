Tennessee’s Best BBQ

Where do you think serves up the best BBQ in Tennessee? Here are a few of our favorite barbecue restaurants in the state:

Larry’s Bar-B-Q at the Wagon in Decherd: Known for its mustard slaw, this restaurant off of I-24 near Winchester, sandwiched between a Shell station and a strip mall, is a cross between a country barbecue joint and a cozy café.

Helen’s Bar-B-Q in Brownsville: We love the pulled pork, Polish sausage and ribs at this small West Tennessee BBQ joint, but don’t take our word for it. Pitmaster (mistress?) Helen Turner has been crowned the first-ever Queen of Barbecue by the Southern Foodways Alliance.

Martin’s BBQ Joint in Nolensville: Fans of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives will recognize the redneck taco at this rural Williamson County eatery that opened up a location in Nashville in 2014. It’s a cornbread pancake, smothered in pulled pork, slaw and Martin’s sweet barbecue sauce. You can try it with brisket, too.

Ridgewood BBQ in Bluff City: Foodies come from miles around to enjoy one-of-a-kind barbecue from a family that cares about maintaining the restaurant’s original charm. Ridgewood’s signature BBQ dish is pit-cooked with a heavy-smoked taste, then sliced thin and piled on platters or massive sandwiches with a tangy sauce.

Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q in Mason: Located on Highway 70 between Memphis and Brownsville, Bozo’s is the place to go for tender, juicy ribs on Friday or Saturday nights, with sweet slaw and baked beans on the side.

Big Ed’s BBQ in Red Boiling Springs: Off the beaten path in a sleepy Macon County town, Big Ed’s smokes its pork to perfection. Order the shoulder sandwich, but you should probably ask for your “dip” – hot sauce – on the side.

Is your favorite barbecue restaurant not on the list? Let us know in the comments which BBQ hot spot we should hit up next!