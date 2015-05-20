Sensational Slices at Pie Sensations

You can always find a fresh pie baking in the oven at Pie Sensations in downtown Columbia, known for its varied and delicious selection of sweet treats.

While the bakery originally opened in 2010, its current owners – the Stump family – took over the business in 2013. Brothers Dan and Mike primarily handle the behind-the-scenes tasks, while their respective wives, Laura and Kate, bake the pies and help customers.

Decorated in cheerful pinks and greens, Pie Sensations’ welcoming atmosphere draws people in off the street, curious as to where the sweet smells are coming from.

“People walk through the door and say, ‘It smells wonderful,’ and it brings a smile to their faces,” Laura Stump says. “Even if they’ve had a bad day, people come in and forget about whatever was bothering them for a little while.”

The aromas wafting through the air could be from any of the 100-plus pies on the shop’s expansive menu. Based on customer demand, the turtle pie wins the popularity contest. In fact, Laura says the bakery’s signature pie is a four-time winner at the Tennessee State Fair.

She lists her favorite pies as the coconut cream and chocolate cream varieties, both of which are top sellers. Fruit, chess and icebox pies are available, too, and several of the pies can be made sugar and gluten free. All featuring a handcrafted crust and homemade fillings, the pies cover a broad range of flavors from basic apple to the unique Tropical Storm, which includes pineapples, bananas, cherries and macadamia nuts. “When we bought Pie Sensations, it came with the recipes that Becky Odom and Jean Mouser [the original owners] had already established,” Stump says. “We just brought a couple of our own.”

The Dish on Pie Sensations Location: 26 Public Sq., Columbia, TN 38401

Phone: (931) 223-5846

Website: piesensations.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Laura and Kate also create custom pies using customers’ family recipes, and seasonal treats include items such as heart-shaped whoopie pies for Valentine’s Day and bourbon caramel pumpkin pie in the fall. Those seeking a single slice of pie can choose from an ever-changing selection, depending on what’s available each day, and orders for whole pies can be placed by phone or in person.

In addition to pies, the shop offers cakes, cupcakes, truffles, chocolate-covered strawberries and fudge, as well as beverages such as coffee, hot chocolate and soft drinks.

“We love to put our pies in the pink boxes and have people go out with a smile,” Stump says.