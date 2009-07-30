Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse: Southern Cooking With a Song
Editor’s note (March 8, 2016): This story originally ran in the Fall 2009 issue of Tennessee Home & Farm. We were saddened to learn of the passing of Joey Feek on March 4, 2016, following a long battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. We have decided to keep Joey’s quotes and photo in the article as it was originally published, since it shows her enthusiasm for and involvement with the restaurant from the start.
The cowbell on the front door jangles loudly when you step in the door at Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse and Bakery. But don’t expect the other customers to notice your arrival. They continue laughing, talking and eating as if they were at home, which is just the way co-owner Marcy Gary likes it.
A Nostalgic Atmosphere
“I think people miss the atmosphere of the old mom-and-pop diners,” says the long-legged redhead, a Midwestern twang revealing her Kansas roots. “There are not a lot of these places left anymore.”
Marcy Jo’s is easy to spot. A friendly white building with brick-red trim and a tin roof, it hugs the edge of the road at the “T” where State Road 99 joins U.S. 431 in Pottsville, a rural community between Chapel Hill and Columbia. A two-seat swing, an old dinner bell and an American flag grace the front porch. Arrive before 2 p.m., and you’ll find the gravel parking lot full of cars.
Inside, a single large room with an upstairs balcony features Marcy’s yard sale finds. Customers crowd around 1950s-style enamel-top tables with mismatched chairs, while a wood-burning stove sits in the middle of the room. Old shelves lining the walls of whitewashed pine speak to the building’s former life as a general store. License plates from all across the country are nailed to the walls and floor.
The Joey + Rory Restaurant Connection
If you experience a little déjà vu upon entering the front door, don’t worry. Marcy’s partner in this venture is none other than her sister-in-law, Joey Martin Feek, the female half of Joey + Rory. Several music videos feature the restaurant, as do the country music duo’s Overstock.com commercials.
Before they opened in January 2007, Marcy and Joey spent hours poring over family recipes. But these days, you’re not likely to find Joey hanging around the restaurant much. Since their appearance on the TV show “Can You Duet,” she and husband Rory (Marcy’s older brother) spend much of their time touring the country and singing their songs.
Rural Eats Worth the Drive
On weekdays, breakfast is served from 7-11 a.m. The lunch menu features a single hearty special that reflects the season. In winter, meatloaf, roast beef and fried chicken appear on set days. Come summertime, selections include barbecued ribs and chicken or fried catfish.
You can get Marcy’s crowd-pleasing pork chops every Thursday. Saturdays guarantee a full house – breakfast is served all day, with specials such as stuffed French toast garnering praise.
While she’s on tour, Joey misses the farm and family restaurant, but the singer feels good about leaving the business in her sister-in-law’s hands.
“Opening the restaurant was Marcy’s dream, and she’s the glue that holds this place together,” Joey says. “But when I come home, I drop by and make biscuits and wait tables. It keeps me grounded.”
Bob and Ruth
April 17, 2012 at 10:34 pm
We love you dearly. We love your music. We are old fashioned and love what you have to say. It is hard to find a loving couple like you two are and that sings from the heart the way you do. We can see it in your faces and eyes. The twinkle in both of your eyes just makes us think that you are very blessed by God. May you have a very fruitful career and will see you on TV soon.
Brenda Bare
July 6, 2012 at 8:22 pm
We are coming to nashville August 10th and we are planning on coming to your restaurant . I sure hope you all will be around so we can meet you. Love your music we love country music and love you all. Can’t wait to try your cooking
Sandra Blackford
July 6, 2012 at 8:54 pm
We just saw your first show and it was wonderful. We are vacationing in Nashville in the last week of August and we have to try your restaurant. Love to visit small America towns and Pottsville sounds special.
Wayne & Jean
July 6, 2012 at 10:05 pm
We just saw your show on
RFD. Great job. New fresh and entertaining. We will be watching each week.
bobbie
July 14, 2012 at 3:39 pm
Hi to all of you!!
Wow I love your show!!
Joey and Rory, you two are so sweet and real people.
So many folks now days seem to be plastic, you two are
just special!! In a very good way.
You are both GREAT!!
Jim Rickles
July 14, 2012 at 6:55 pm
Marcy, my wife and I visited your restaurant in May of this year, had breakfast and
bought a jar of your strawberry preserves. Very good. While there I asked if you made blackberry preserves. You said later on in the year.
Did you make any this year? If so, let me know. I have a daughter that lives about
20 miles from Pottsville and she could stop by and get a couple of jars, along with
another jar of the strawberry.
Thank you for your response.
Jim Rickles Email: jarwfr@ gmail.com 601-479-2581
Jessy Yancey
July 16, 2012 at 8:12 am
Hi Jim,
To contact Marcy Jo’s directly, please visit http://www.joeyandrory.com/marcy_jos.html or call (931) 380-0968. Thanks!
Jessy Yancey
Editor
Tennessee Home & Farm magazine
Tawana Shew
July 20, 2012 at 8:50 pm
Luv the new show. Luv your music, its good ole “COUNTRY MUSIC”. Planning on comin to Marcy Jos in the near future. Would like to have a few recipes. Keep up the good ole sound and cookin. Sounds fabulous.
Sarah Willard
July 24, 2012 at 3:53 pm
We watch the TV show on Friday nights and see the resturant. We LOVE it! We’re wanting to come up there sometime in the near future! We live in N C . Keep cooking and singing….both are great!
Shirley
August 18, 2012 at 12:09 pm
Where can I get the recipe for your Mom’s Meatloaf, it looks delicious. we watch your show every week and enjoy it so much. Thanks so much and stay the same always, you both seem so down to earth and friendly- so refresing in the world today.
Sari Slone
August 20, 2012 at 9:46 am
I found the recipe at http://www.newschannel5.com/story/10516269/recipe-4322-moms-famous-meatloaf-thursday-june-11-2009. It’s looks delicious. Can’t wait to try it.
Maxine Kisner
September 27, 2015 at 3:06 pm
Thank you and may the Lord watch over you ( and yours) and keep you in all His ways.
Robby and Helen Swann
August 25, 2012 at 9:37 am
We watch your show every time it is on. We have not missed any that I know of. We love your voices that blend so well together. Hope you keep touring and singing and maybe we will have the opportunity to meet you both someday. We are going to try and come to the restaurant before long. Are you open on Sunday’s. Post if possible.
Sincerely,
Robby and Helen
Sharon Cox
September 1, 2012 at 1:01 pm
Jessy Yancey
September 24, 2012 at 11:04 am
Hi Malia,
To contact Marcy Jo’s directly, please visit http://www.joeyandrory.com/marcy_jos.html or call (931) 380-0968. Thanks!
Jessy Yancey
Editor
Tennessee Home & Farm magazine
Dee White
September 22, 2012 at 6:15 am
Jessy Yancey
September 24, 2012 at 11:05 am
Hi Dee,
To contact Marcy Jo’s directly, please visit http://www.joeyandrory.com/marcy_jos.html or call (931) 380-0968. Thanks!
Jessy Yancey
Editor
Tennessee Home & Farm magazine
Vela Davis
September 28, 2012 at 5:03 pm
Martha Dobbs
October 7, 2012 at 1:39 am
Enjoy your show and music very much. Can’t wait to eat at Marcy Jo’s. This is the kind of restaurant my husband and I look for when traveling.
Kathy Eggl
October 24, 2012 at 9:15 am
Betty Smith
November 16, 2012 at 11:06 pm
Patty Ross
December 1, 2013 at 3:14 pm
John Ledford
December 3, 2012 at 4:41 pm
Laura Dunbar
December 14, 2012 at 4:49 pm
We are coming to Columbia over Christmas. We would like to know what your hours at the restaurant are going to be, from Sunday until Christmas? We love the Joey and Rory show on RFD! We also love the cooking segment from MarcyJo’s.
Thanks.
Ron & Janet Walter
January 2, 2013 at 4:03 pm
We recently started receiving RFD-TV in our area and your show became an immediate favorite.Hope to visit Marcy-Jo’s this spring and also see you perform live this summer.
Carolyn
January 4, 2013 at 9:18 pm
ann and richard marcus
January 12, 2013 at 4:17 pm
Cheryl Davis
January 19, 2013 at 12:46 pm
JB Cook
January 27, 2013 at 7:34 am
Gertie Williams
January 29, 2013 at 7:25 pm
Fran Wells
February 1, 2013 at 12:41 pm
Ate there this past Fall with some relatives. We really enjoyed it. Would love to come back and try something else.You feel like you are friends of these people already.
Would love to see Joey or Rory there sometime. Please keep me posted on what is going on with them.
joanne kuhlers
February 2, 2013 at 7:13 pm
Jessy Yancey
February 8, 2013 at 4:58 pm
Hi Laurie,
To contact Marcy Jo’s directly, please visit http://www.joeyandrory.com/marcy_jos.html or call (931) 380-0968. Thanks!
Jessy Yancey
Editor
Tennessee Home & Farm magazine
glendona hunt
February 16, 2013 at 9:05 am
barbara haynes
March 3, 2013 at 9:31 pm
irma downs
March 11, 2013 at 6:45 pm
Terry
April 12, 2013 at 8:33 pm
Julie Comstock
April 20, 2013 at 7:55 pm
Donna Whisenand
June 21, 2013 at 1:00 pm
Mary V. White
August 30, 2013 at 9:39 pm
Starleen Lieder
September 28, 2013 at 10:55 am
Deborah Graves
October 2, 2013 at 1:41 pm
Linda
October 3, 2013 at 10:03 am
Sue Lofton
November 8, 2013 at 10:06 pm
I love all of your shows. Joey, you are a fantastic singer. You are really blessed.Your and Rory’s voices blend so well. I watched a Christmes Specil of your last night. Guess it was a re-run, but it was fantastic. Loved it. Looking forward to your 2013 one. And by the way, congratulations on your baby on the way. You and Rory are special people. Would love to come to Pottsville, but we are elderly, and probably won’t get to. Our traveling days are probably over. Will watch on RFD TV.
Marilyn Abbott
November 15, 2013 at 8:23 pm
DONALD WILDER
December 8, 2013 at 1:39 pm
Doris Burdette
January 1, 2014 at 10:23 am
January 18, 2014 at 7:08 pm
Barbara Maddox
March 15, 2014 at 9:41 pm
Deborah
March 19, 2014 at 7:39 pm
kathy egner
April 10, 2014 at 12:15 pm
Pete Vardakas
May 12, 2015 at 11:13 am
