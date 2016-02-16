Log Cabin Cuisine at Hurricane Mills Restaurant

Welcoming service, delicious food. That’s what customers can expect at Log Cabin restaurant in Hurricane Mills.

The Middle Tennessee community is most well known for its famous resident – Loretta Lynn – but it’s safe to say the Log Cabin restaurant has made a name for itself. Located just off of Interstate 40 west of Nashville, the restaurant has been up and running since 1966, originally built for patrons of the Best Western motel that is just up the hill.

“My grandfather started it after he and my father built the motel,” says Wade Davis, one of Log Cabin’s owners. “At that time, you had to have a restaurant for your guests – there was nothing else along the interstate.”

Davis’ father took over operations of the restaurant 25 years ago, which was about the same time Wade started working there.

“I was 13 years old,” he says. “And this year, we’re celebrating our 50th anniversary.”

The Log Cabin is known for its classic country cooking, which Davis says they chose for a reason.

“We put on the menu what we like to eat. We’ll think of something new every so often and then go test it,” he says. “My mom is a good cook, so we’re constantly giving her recipes to try, and if they work, we’ll add it to the menu.”

The catfish is the Log Cabin’s No. 1 seller, followed closely by the pork chops. Customers also rave about their fresh, hand-cut steaks and newer skillet pasta dishes.

“Everything we make is battered in our own special recipe that we make from freshly ground cornmeal and spices,” Davis says.

And don’t skip out on dessert. Made fresh every day, the Log Cabin is famous for their mile-high meringue pies, with bestsellers including coconut meringue and chocolate meringue.

The Dish on Log Cabin Restaurant

Location: 15530 Hwy. 13 S., Hurricane Mills, TN 37078

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (931) 296-5311

“We like to provide more than enough food for one person to eat,” Davis says. “I hear all the time, ‘I can’t eat all this. I have enough for tomorrow’s lunch!’ ”

He says that since the beginning, their goal has always been to provide the best customer service possible, to go above and beyond.

“We’re always changing by trying to find new recipes and new ideas, but customers should expect the best customer service they’ve ever had,” he says.