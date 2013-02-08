Tennessee Restaurants Go Farm to Fork

Along with Capitol Grille at the Hermitage Hotel, take a look at some other restaurants across the state that grow their own ingredients.

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis: Chef-owners Michael Hudman and Andy Ticer prepare creative Italian cuisine inspired by their Italian grandmothers’ cooking. This summer they opened a sister restaurant called Hog and Hominy, which offers more down-home Italian fare.

Sweet Grass, Memphis: This eatery bills itself as a neighborhood bistro specializing in Low Country fare made with fresh ingredients. Although there’s lots of shellfish on the menu, chef-owner Ryan Trimm also does beautiful things with rabbit, house-cured meats and Southern-style greens.

Joe Natural’s, Leiper’s Fork: A cozy eatery hoping to redefine “comfort” food as “comfortable for the planet” as well as delicious. Besides pulling up a chair at one of their homey tables, you can shop for fresh and local eggs, vegetables, baked goods and cheeses.

City House, Nashville: Chef Tandy Wilson serves up perfect but simple dishes inspired by a rustic Italian sensibility and southern ingredients. Make a meal by sharing the top-of-menu small plates, in which house-cured meats and wildly creative veggie appetizers play starring roles.

Evins Mill, Smithville: This full-service resort offers rustic charm and fine dining, focusing on meats and produce from Tennessee purveyors such as Wedge Oak Farm in Lebanon and Shady Grove Farms in Lancing.

212 Market, Chattanooga: When they opened the doors in 1992, sisters Sally and Susan Moses and their mother Maggie unwittingly helped spur a much-needed revitalization of downtown. They also pioneered a focus on local ingredients and suppliers. Try the bacon and brussels sprouts salad.

The Market House at Jackson Square, Oak Ridge: This casual bistro creates seasonal menus based on fresh local ingredients, from produce and cheeses to bread and meats. Don’t miss the panko-crusted fried green tomatoes with red pepper aioli.

The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland: This exquisite fine dining restaurant is housed in the luxury hotel named No. 1 Resort in North America by Travel + Leisure in 2011. Executive chef Joseph Lenn prepares gorgeous multicourse meals sourced from Blackberry Farm’s own gardens, butchery, bakery and creamery.

Did we miss any of your favorite farm-to-fork restaurants? Let us know in the comments where to find other eateries that grow their own ingredients.