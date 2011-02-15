This Recipe Takes the Cake

When it comes to baking, Kay Upchurch’s recipe for Sour Cream Pound Cake proves simple is best. It uses only six ingredients, most of which are staples you probably already have in your fridge and pantry.

“It’s a really simple, easy recipe for plain pound cake, and you can dress it up a lot of different ways,” says Upchurch, wife of Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation President Lacy Upchurch. “We enjoy the cake a lot in the spring and summer with fresh or frozen strawberries or fresh peaches.”

Upchurch discovered the Sour Cream Pound Cake recipe in a cookbook compiled by ladies from the Cumberland Homesteads area. A Jamestown native, she is a self-taught cook who learned by trial and error, with lots of “flops” along the way.

“My mother was a beautician who didn’t really like to cook, but my mother-in-law was a great cook and a real inspiration to me in the kitchen,” Upchurch says. “The best compliment she ever gave me was when she told me I turned out to be a better cook than she was.”

The Upchurches have three grown children and seven grandchildren, and they gather at holidays for “lots of home-cooking,” Upchurch says. Her oldest daughter also loves to cook and is a big help in the kitchen.

Their permanent home is in Crossville, and they have a second home in Columbia while her husband is serving as Farm Bureau president. He is an avid gardener and grows potatoes, green beans, corn, peppers, cabbage, onions, blueberries, apples and blackberries at their Crossville home, where they spend most weekends.

“We do a lot of our own canning and freezing of fruits and vegetables,” Upchurch says. “In the summer we love to make barbecue chicken on the grill, and I do homemade potato salad and coleslaw. I also like to make coconut and chocolate cream pies, fried pies, and homemade cookies and brownies.”