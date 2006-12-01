Cornbread: A Family Treasure

The secret ingredient in Mary Alice Delk’s Corn Light Bread can’t be measured or stirred. The special touch that sets the recipe apart is its history – it came from Delk’s grandmother.

“Mama’s Old-Fashion Corn Light Bread is a 100-year-old recipe,” Delk says. “My mother, Elva Whiteside, made it a lot. It was her mother’s recipe. My mother, who lived to be 102, made it in a cast-iron dinner pot.”

The recipe is included in the Country Classics Volume II cookbook, published by the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women and now in its second printing.

When she submitted the recipe, Delk says, she had to “translate” her mother’s measurements into modern-day terms.

“She added lard the size of an egg,” and amounts of other ingredients were based on her instincts and experience, Delk says. “She knew how it was supposed to look and started adding to it as needed.”

Delk says her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Kelley, who works for the Farm Bureau, has fond memories of her grandmother cooking Corn Light Bread and ham on Saturday night to take to a gospel meeting the next day.

The tantalizing aroma drew her downstairs to sample the tasty treat when it came out of the oven, Delk says.

“I grew up on a farm in Hampshire,” says Delk, who now lives in Spring Hill. “My Daddy had mules and raised tobacco, corn, clover and things like that. We had fruit trees, too. When I married, I moved to Kettle Mills to my husband’s family farm.”

View the recipe: Mama’s Old-Fashioned Cornbread