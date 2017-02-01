Tennessee Farm Bureau Photo Contest
Hit us with your best shots! The annual Tennessee Farm Bureau Photo Contest kicks off on Feb. 20, 2017. This year’s categories are All About Animals, Down on the Farm and Through the Generations. (Editor’s note: You will not be able to view the online photo contest entry forms until Feb. 20.) The first two are fairly self-explanatory, but the latter can showcase family, history or anything else that has lasted through generations – we’re leaving it open to your interpretation. You can enter online below (after Feb. 20), or mail in your photos with the printable entry form from the magazine. Remember: Only one photo per category per person, and you must be a Farm Bureau member to participate.
Enter the All About Animals photo contest category
Enter the Down on the Farm photo contest category
Enter the Through the Generations photo contest category
Our contest officially kicks off on Feb. 20 and runs through July 31. Voting in our Readers’ Choice contest will start on Aug. 1. In the meantime, check out the 2016 TN Farm Bureau Photo Contest Winners. You can also check out the winners from past photo contests: 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012.
Happy snapping!
April White
February 28, 2015 at 2:22 pm
I entered a photo into the contest and put the member number 5110040, but I’m not sure if it uploaded because it never gave me any notice that it had. If there is anyway that you could check to see and see and send me an email to let me know I would very much appreciate it. Thank you and have a blessed day
Rachel Bertone
March 2, 2015 at 9:58 am
Hi April,
Yes, we have received and approved your photo. Thanks for entering the contest!
Rachel Bertone
Editor, TN Home and Farm
Stacey
October 17, 2016 at 11:00 am
“Harvest” would be a fun category – it would give a broad spectrum of creative thinking for photos ranging from prepared meals from the harvest, to fields of produce at harvest time, macros of produce, capturing the work of actual harvest, etc etc. There would be significant diversity in the submissions which in my opinion would be awesome to look through, to see what people come up with as to what “Harvest” means to them. 🙂
