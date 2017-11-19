Giveaway: TN State Fair Grand Champion Country Ham
The Tennessee State Fair Grand Champion country ham could be yours!
During the state fair’s FFA ham breakfast, Farm Bureau Insurance, Farm Bureau Health Plans and Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation placed the winning bid of $4,500 for the ham.
All proceeds go to support Tennessee FFA. The prize-winning ham will be donated to one lucky Farm Bureau member. Enter below to win by Dec. 15.
william Helton
November 29, 2017 at 5:58 pm
why cant you have a easy regester form
Sandy Diggs
November 29, 2017 at 6:04 pm
Show me the ham
Patricia Harrington
November 29, 2017 at 6:48 pm
Like country ham.
Carolyn Shaw
November 29, 2017 at 7:08 pm
Would love to have a real country ham for Christmas
Evelyn Cole
November 29, 2017 at 7:24 pm
Our family tradition is country ham breakfast with white, chocolate and red eye gravy. Also homemade biscuits, scrambled eggs and hash brown casserole. A morning feast no matter what time of the day.
William Malone
November 29, 2017 at 7:48 pm
country ham.
RICHARD LEACH
November 29, 2017 at 8:05 pm
WOULD LOVE TO TRY IT . THANK YOU
Kenny Woodward
November 30, 2017 at 1:12 pm
I would love to try a Benton’s Smokey Mountain Country Ham for Christmas.
Larry S Whitmire
November 30, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Would love this
Lawrence Burrhus
November 30, 2017 at 2:14 pm
WANT TO WIN THE HAM YUM YUM
donna harrison
November 30, 2017 at 2:21 pm
O My! Ham would be perfect for our Christmas Dinner. YUMMY
James Price
November 30, 2017 at 3:48 pm
we all Love HAM
mary potter
November 30, 2017 at 3:51 pm
we love ham
Mabel Barnhill
November 30, 2017 at 4:25 pm
I haven’t had a country ham in a long time. Would love to win this one.
sammy brooks
November 30, 2017 at 4:37 pm
ham looks good
Jerry Dunn
November 30, 2017 at 4:54 pm
My mouth is watering now!!!
Gail Burnette
November 30, 2017 at 4:55 pm
Would love to win this ham in memory of my Daddy. We would always kill hogs on New Years day, first with my grandfather then as a new tradition with my husband and children. Daddy would always put down some hams to cure, make sausage and we’d render out lard and cook cracklins. It was always hard work but so worth it!! Thanks Daddy and rest in Peace!
Spencer F Holman
November 30, 2017 at 5:04 pm
My mama always said, “get back to work, we need the money”, I say, “get back to work, we need the award winning country ham”
Arlis Markum
November 30, 2017 at 5:05 pm
Will be a ham party
Mary Battles
November 30, 2017 at 7:09 pm
i would like to win this ham because i love ham
Willerdean Smith
November 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm
How special, it would be to have a country ham, for Christmas!
Lori Neyland
November 30, 2017 at 8:33 pm
What a lovely ham!??!
Mark Snyder
November 30, 2017 at 8:58 pm
Love me some country ham !
Dob Johnson
November 30, 2017 at 10:07 pm
What a ham
Robert Hinson
November 30, 2017 at 10:13 pm
So much to be thankful for already. But this ham would make it a Christmas dinner to talk about for years to come. Making memories at the dinner table!
wallace maples
November 30, 2017 at 10:47 pm
great looking hog leg
Kyle hull
December 1, 2017 at 8:55 am
Would love a ham for xmas
Kyle hull
December 1, 2017 at 8:56 am
Love to have a ham for xmas
Lorraine Porter
December 1, 2017 at 9:11 am
Love good ole country ham
WILLIAM PONS
December 1, 2017 at 9:35 am
THE EPITOME OF EATING HIGH ON THE HOG!!. WOULD SIMPLY LOVE IT.
Jack Hill
December 1, 2017 at 9:51 am
That Grand Champion ham would make a huge hit at our group Xmas dinner.
peggy Miller
December 1, 2017 at 9:52 am
I enjoy this magazine very much and look forward to receiving it.
Linda Flynn
December 1, 2017 at 11:08 am
I don’t. use tweeter….
Joe Goble
December 1, 2017 at 11:30 am
How do I bid?
Vivian McCaslin
December 1, 2017 at 1:03 pm
We would love to win this ham for our Christmas dinner. We have a tradion of ham at Christmas and this year we will get to share with others!
thelma yonts
December 1, 2017 at 1:27 pm
would love to win
Wanda stout
December 1, 2017 at 1:56 pm
Would love to win
Poca (Bill Rogers}
December 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm
we love country ham and this would top everything off.would love to win. bill rogers
J Heaton
December 1, 2017 at 5:39 pm
I hope everyone has a blessed holiday season!
Bruce Neymeiyer
December 1, 2017 at 6:19 pm
Love to share with other ham lovers.
Princess Haire
December 1, 2017 at 7:05 pm
Who can have a Christmas without a delicious Country Ham,that the wonderful Tn.Farn Bureau is paying for.
Princess Haire
December 1, 2017 at 7:08 pm
Who can have a Christmas without a country ham that the Tn.Farm and Home Bureau is paying for.Not me,I love both.
Wanda J Rush
December 1, 2017 at 7:10 pm
I have always loved country ham. But mostly TN Country Ham. Show me the ham and i could change my opinion.
Randall Chase
December 1, 2017 at 7:10 pm
I haven’t had a good country ham since I was a young boy over 50 years ago. I would go to the smokehouse with my grandpa and he would cut us off a big hunk and let me eat it right there. Nothing better! Great memories.
Wanda J Rush
December 1, 2017 at 7:11 pm
Love TN Country Ham. Now I need to try KY country ham.
Wanda J Rush
December 1, 2017 at 7:11 pm
Yay
Geraldine Walker
December 1, 2017 at 7:17 pm
Nothing like good country ham & biscuits for breakfast. Would love to win for my families Christmas breakfast & to share with friends. Thanks for the opportunity.
Kitty Villeret
December 1, 2017 at 7:46 pm
Country ham sounds great for our Christmas lunch with family!
Karen Scott
December 1, 2017 at 8:08 pm
You won the ham for a great organization. The FFA has helped to shape many successful people.