Giveaway: TN State Fair Grand Champion Country Ham

The Tennessee State Fair Grand Champion country ham could be yours!

During the state fair’s FFA ham breakfast, Farm Bureau Insurance, Farm Bureau Health Plans and Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation placed the winning bid of $4,500 for the ham.

All proceeds go to support Tennessee FFA. The prize-winning ham will be donated to one lucky Farm Bureau member. Enter below to win by Dec. 15.

