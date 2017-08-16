Enter to Win: Christmas at Gaylord Opryland
The iconic Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville is a perfect place for a holiday getaway. The beautifully decorated hotel, featuring thousands of twinkling lights, is guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. If you’ve always wanted to experience this exciting destination, here’s your chance! We’re giving away TWO packages throughout September.
Enter to win a Christmas at Gaylord Opryland package throughout September. This includes two-night room accommodations for two people, tickets to ICE! featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas, tickets to the Cirque Dreams Holidaze, tickets to Diamond Rio Holidays & Hits Dinner Show, two tickets for a ride on the Delta Riverboats inside Gaylord Opryland as well as applicable taxes, daily self-parking and daily resort fee.
IMPORTANT DATE RESTRICTIONS: Packages are valid ONLY Sunday-Thursday from Nov. 19-Dec. 25, 2017, based on availability. No date exceptions will be made; please make sure you’re able to travel during those dates before entering.
Brenda Pulse
August 21, 2015 at 5:21 pm
Look forward to Tennessee Home & Farm publication & read it thoroughly
Debb Harper
August 26, 2015 at 5:04 pm
Love Opryland!
K Sinar
August 26, 2015 at 6:59 pm
Opryland has the most fascinating plant life and restaurants. First class resort.
john turner
August 28, 2015 at 10:56 pm
love Opryland. love its southern roots
john turner
August 28, 2015 at 10:59 pm
I love Tennessee and everything about it
Nancy Davis
August 29, 2015 at 1:08 pm
Christmas at Opryland would be GREAT!
Elayne Montgomery
August 29, 2015 at 9:43 pm
Spending time at Opryland would be a real treat!
Rita Lambert
August 29, 2015 at 10:49 pm
I’d love to go to Opryland and going at my favorite time of year, Christmas, would be fabulous!
Barbara franks
August 30, 2015 at 12:32 am
I would love to surprise my husband with this trip!
Tiffany Dodd
August 30, 2015 at 8:57 am
my kids would love opryland
Patricia rutherford
August 30, 2015 at 11:00 am
Like you magazine…great recipes!
Barbara Cross
August 30, 2015 at 1:13 pm
Would love to have the opportunity to stay at Opryland Hotel and celebrate our 36th anniversary there.
Charlene Miller
August 30, 2015 at 2:16 pm
I would love to visit Gaylord Opryland. Haven’t had the opportunity to visit in several years…………..
Gladys Worley
August 30, 2015 at 3:34 pm
I would love to visit Opryland again.
Beverley Scherdin
August 30, 2015 at 6:49 pm
Sounds like a fantastic vacation package!!
Nancy Haga
September 3, 2015 at 8:09 pm
Opryland is a beautiful place and a wonderful place for a few days get away for some rest and relaxing before the busy season hits
Amanda Bilbrey
August 30, 2015 at 8:53 pm
Opryland Hotel is such a beautiful place with all the different species of plants and all the work that goes into putting all the lights up for people to see is amazing!
JAMIE BLAIR
August 31, 2015 at 8:14 am
Christmas at Opryland would be fabulous.
Kimbely Carter
August 31, 2015 at 11:32 am
Love Opryland at Christmas with its child like decorations.
Angie
August 31, 2015 at 12:33 pm
What a fun weekend this would be. Thanks!
Debra Young
August 31, 2015 at 1:26 pm
I love Christmas time the lights, festivities, smells, and what better
place to enjoy them than at Opryland Hotel!!
Janice
August 31, 2015 at 1:48 pm
I love Christmas at Opryland
Mary Campbell
August 31, 2015 at 2:07 pm
Love Opryland Hotel…..dream come true at Christmas
wc
August 31, 2015 at 3:40 pm
Love opryland!
Dianne Hamilton
August 31, 2015 at 5:26 pm
Christmas at Opryland Hotel is magical and made possible by the wonderful Tennessee Farm Bureau!
guy roberts
August 31, 2015 at 5:27 pm
love it !!
guy roberts
August 31, 2015 at 5:27 pm
awsome !
guy roberts
August 31, 2015 at 5:28 pm
vol’s no. 1
guy roberts
August 31, 2015 at 5:29 pm
go opryland !
Gerrell H Lequieu
August 31, 2015 at 5:35 pm
great!
Richard L Lequieu
August 31, 2015 at 5:40 pm
Love Opryland!
Gina Bush
August 31, 2015 at 6:14 pm
Opryland is beautiful anytime especially at Christmas!! I would love to win tickets because my husband has never been and he would be amazed
Sharon Hargett
August 31, 2015 at 6:40 pm
Love Opryland, especially during the holidays!
Donna Gray
August 31, 2015 at 7:09 pm
Just got married the first of August so the Opryland Christmas Package would be awesome!
Gloria Moore
August 31, 2015 at 9:53 pm
Have never been to Opryland hotel. I’ve heard it’s beautiful there during Christmas. It would be great to win a trip there.
Angie
September 1, 2015 at 5:26 am
Would LOVE to win this package. Thanks for the chance!
Martha Lee Keeble
September 1, 2015 at 3:25 pm
Have not seen Opryland since the flood. know it must be beautiful
maddi
September 1, 2015 at 4:45 pm
My favorite place in TN!
Betty
September 1, 2015 at 4:58 pm
Would love the opportunity to see Opryland during the Christman season.
Shannon
September 1, 2015 at 5:04 pm
This would be a wonderful getaway for me and my husband! Would love to win this!
Stephanie Fults
September 1, 2015 at 5:06 pm
Would love to win this for my husband Tony. We haven’t need gone see anything like this since we been married. Then also since he has been hurt since Dec 2000 and going on 15 years now since his accident. It would be wonderful gift to us. I count my blessing and thank God for leting me still him with me. Thank you.
Betty Stout
September 1, 2015 at 6:49 pm
Would love to win this for my daughter. She has 2 children and has raised them by herself and does not get to do anything fun like this. I would love for her to get to do something fun like this she dedicates her time in her kids but now they r grown and she would enjoy being ti dress up and have s night out on the town….
Sandra Zimmerle
September 1, 2015 at 6:58 pm
Your magazine has so much substance. I love it! I am a single female trying to manage the farm I inherited. The information you present is so helpful. Would love to win a Christmas package to Opryland!
Angie
September 2, 2015 at 6:43 am
Oooooooh, please pick me! Thanks!
Ruth J Tompkins
September 2, 2015 at 7:04 am
November is our anniversary. It would be so exciting to be Opryland hotel and see the shows, to celebrate our 42 anniversary. We have stayed at the hotel before had a wonderful experience.
Eddie Woods
September 2, 2015 at 8:03 am
My wife reads Home & Farm page by page. We really enjoy the magazine. So informative and helpful. Thank you.
Vivian Agan
September 2, 2015 at 8:11 am
We really enjoy the magazine. So informative and helpful. Thank you.
Ethel Wallace
September 2, 2015 at 11:56 am
nov 8 the we will be married 446 years! Where did the time go! this would be a good ann. Celebration.
Judy Royston
September 2, 2015 at 3:40 pm
Love Nashville and would be awesome to win free room and tickets to shows. I am retired so any of the dates are great for me.
Linda Douberly
September 2, 2015 at 4:23 pm
Love opryland and the Christmas decorations.
gina clifton
September 2, 2015 at 5:34 pm
We saw what was supposed to be the last performance in Nashville of the Radio City Spectacular last year. And also Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Bros are listed as the Dinner Show for this year, not Restless Heart. This might need to be checked out if you are entering the contest. I believe this info needs to be corrected.
Peggy
September 2, 2015 at 7:46 pm
This would be great
Julie Haynes
September 3, 2015 at 5:08 am
I love receiving TN Home & Farm. My husband and I have visited many of the highlighted cities and restraunts.
Rachel Wright
September 3, 2015 at 5:21 am
This would be a perfect 16th Anniversary present for my husband and me. Thanks for the opportunity TN Home and Farm!
Angie
September 3, 2015 at 6:24 am
Would love to win this! Thanks for the chance!
Lisa Williamson
September 3, 2015 at 7:27 am
Christmas at Opryland is magical!
David Farney
September 3, 2015 at 4:35 pm
Would love to visit Opryland at Christmas time. Have heard it is beautiful and the shows are great.
Nancy Haga
September 3, 2015 at 8:14 pm
What a gorgeous place to be that time of year to visit to rest an relax before the hustle and bustle
Angie
September 4, 2015 at 7:37 am
What a treat it would be to win this giveaway. Thanks for the chance.
Pam Wade
September 4, 2015 at 10:01 am
It would be absolutely wonderful to win this prize! Keep up the great work!!
Gypsy
September 4, 2015 at 5:05 pm
Gaylord at Christmas is amazing! I would love to win this.
Connie Bond
September 4, 2015 at 8:53 pm
Would love to feel the Christmas spirit by visiting the Gaylord Opryland Hotel! Would even wear my Farm Bureau Hat!!! Thank you Farm Bureau for all of the savings and opportunities that you provide for your members, employees, teachers, communities, farmers, and government officials. Proud to be a member!
Angie
September 5, 2015 at 7:18 am
I would LOVE to have this trip to look forward to all fall. Thanks for the chance to win it!
Paulette
September 5, 2015 at 8:42 am
I have never been so I would love this . I look forward to your magazine ; enjoy seeing the stories of people across our beautiful state.
Warren Edmonds
September 5, 2015 at 10:35 am
Opryland Hotel is simply magical at Christmas!
Brenda C
September 5, 2015 at 3:42 pm
its the most wonderful time of the year
Angie
September 6, 2015 at 6:36 am
I have never seen the Opryland Hotel at Christmas! I hope I win!! Thank you.
DiAnne
September 6, 2015 at 2:51 pm
I have always wanted to celebrate my birthday, Dec 21, at the Opryland Hotel. What a wonderful blessing this would be.
Ann Blair
September 6, 2015 at 5:44 pm
My husband and I have had twelve long years in this cancer battle. The end of our journey is getting closure. If my husband is healthy enough, This would make a great trip for the both of us which would not be to far from his doctors.
Brenda Jessee
September 7, 2015 at 12:32 am
I have only been there once at Christmas. I my husband is very ill in 3 stage kidney failure. He loves the Opryland Hotel after the Christmas lights is on. I would love for him to get to see them one more time. But since he is not able to work we can’t afford to come. Unless we won. It is the prettiest place we have ever been.
Brenda Jessee
September 7, 2015 at 12:36 am
Nashville is beautiful. But there is nothing as pretty as Opryland at Christmas. I am praying that we win so my husband can see it again. This would be a dream come true for us.
Angie
September 7, 2015 at 7:16 am
Please enter me in the contest. I’d love to experience this. Thanks!
Brenda Welch
September 7, 2015 at 10:36 am
Please enter me in the Christmas At Gaylord Opryland. Thank you!
Cathy Stagner
September 7, 2015 at 2:48 pm
Love Opryland
Warren Edmonds
September 7, 2015 at 4:44 pm
Would love to spend sometime at Gaylord Opryland Hotel. Christmas is so special there.
Sheila Schukert
September 8, 2015 at 12:56 am
I would love to go see Opryland at Christmas! It has been a very long time since I was able to go.
Angie
September 8, 2015 at 6:10 am
This would be a fabulous way to celebrate my December birthday! Thank you.
Brenda Jessee
September 8, 2015 at 11:54 pm
I would love to win. I love opryland at Christmas time. I also love the home and farm magazines. I love to read them. Please enter me into the drawing. I am praying that I win. I love Nashville. Especially Opryland Hotels at Christmas. The prettiest place That I have every been.
Angie
September 9, 2015 at 6:57 am
What fun this would be! Thank you for the chance to win.
Warren Edmonds
September 9, 2015 at 6:49 pm
Would be awesome to spend some time at Opryland Hotel . My wife spent Christmas in the hospital last year and we didn’t get to really enjoy the holidays.
Angie
September 10, 2015 at 9:38 am
How exciting it would be to win this! Thank you for the chance!
Kristen
September 10, 2015 at 10:59 am
We love Opryland at Christmas! It’d be fun to surprise my husband.
Angie
September 11, 2015 at 8:33 am
Please enter me in the contest! Also, PLEASE pick me! Thank you!
Warren Edmonds
September 11, 2015 at 1:36 pm
We love Opryland and Nashville at Christmastime there is always so much to see and do. Hope we have a chance to enjoy a few days there.
Cathy Stagner
September 11, 2015 at 3:01 pm
Would love to win this!!!
Angie
September 12, 2015 at 10:45 am
Please enter me in this fabulous giveaway. Every single day. Until I win, please! 😉 Thank you!
Angie
September 13, 2015 at 7:43 am
Commenting each day in hopes of winning this awesome giveaway. Thanks.
Tracy Miller
September 13, 2015 at 7:53 am
Opryland Hotel is the best.
Mrs. Glasner
September 14, 2015 at 1:14 pm
HO! HO! HO!
Angie
September 14, 2015 at 5:24 pm
This trip would be an awesome way to celebrate my December birthday. Thanks.
Angie
September 15, 2015 at 6:23 am
Thank you for the opportunity to win this trip!
Josie Smith
September 16, 2015 at 6:24 am
WOW! What a gift this would be.
Angie
September 16, 2015 at 6:57 am
How excited I would be to win this trip! I’m commenting every day in hopes of that happening. Thank you so much.
Brenda S
September 16, 2015 at 2:20 pm
This trip would be awesome for my husband and I. We have never had a chance to spend Christmas there.
Angie
September 17, 2015 at 6:06 am
Thank you for a chance to win this awesome trip!
Gene C. Atkins
September 17, 2015 at 4:18 pm
Thank you for the chance to win such an awesome trip. We are excited for such a wonderful Christmas gift.
Angie
September 18, 2015 at 6:34 am
I’ve never been to Gaylord Opryland, and it would be great to see it at Christmas! Thank you.
Angie
September 19, 2015 at 10:02 am
Thank you so much for the opportunity to win this super cool trip!
Angie
September 20, 2015 at 7:15 am
Oh, I hope I win! Thanks for the chance!
Angie
September 21, 2015 at 7:17 am
I’ve never been to Gaylord Opryland. Christmas would be a great time for a first visit! Thank you.
Angie
September 22, 2015 at 6:46 am
It would be such a treat to celebrate my December birthday with this trip. Thank you.
Theresa DeRosa
September 22, 2015 at 8:33 pm
Opryland is absolutely magical at Christmastime!
Angie
September 23, 2015 at 6:06 am
I would love to win this trip. Thanks for the chance!
Angie
September 24, 2015 at 6:29 am
Thank you for the opportunity to win this awesome trip. I’m commenting every day to increase my chances!
Angie
September 25, 2015 at 6:26 am
Entering daily in hopes of winning this awesome trip. Thanks!
Angie
September 26, 2015 at 7:44 am
Oh, please pick me! 😉 Thanks for the chance!
Angie
September 27, 2015 at 5:21 am
I would love to win this wonderful trip. Thanks for the chance.
Amelia McCarver
September 27, 2015 at 5:30 pm
Love Opryland
Angie
September 28, 2015 at 5:09 am
Thank you for the opportunity to win this awesome Christmas package!
Kenneth
September 28, 2015 at 10:04 am
Hope I win so I can take my wife! Once in a lifetime opportunity!
Angie
September 29, 2015 at 5:08 am
This looks like such a fun trip. Thanks for the chance to win it!
Mike Crowston
September 29, 2015 at 3:39 pm
I would love to win this!
Angie
September 30, 2015 at 5:23 am
I have enjoyed commenting daily for a chance to win this wonderful trip. Thanks for that opportunity.
DAN FAGIN
August 19, 2017 at 6:09 pm
Love Opryland!
Jane Gill
August 19, 2017 at 9:53 pm
Love Opryland and their wonderful staff for always putting together the beautiful Christmas and holiday displays .
Deborah Howard
August 20, 2017 at 12:31 am
Thanks for the chance to enter.
Linda
August 20, 2017 at 12:27 pm
It would be great to get away. Thanks Farm B. for the chance
Connie Hyder
August 20, 2017 at 10:25 pm
I have never got to stay at this resort.. Thanks for the chance to win…
Connie
August 20, 2017 at 10:26 pm
Looks like beautiful resort.. Bet Christmas time is amazing.
Whitney
August 20, 2017 at 10:29 pm
Hope I can win and take my five year old to the ice rink.