Enter to Win: Christmas at Gaylord Opryland

By  |  120 Comments

opryland hotel

The iconic Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville is a perfect place for a holiday getaway. The beautifully decorated hotel, featuring thousands of twinkling lights, is guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. If you’ve always wanted to experience this exciting destination, here’s your chance! We’re giving away TWO packages throughout September.

Enter to win a Christmas at Gaylord Opryland package throughout September. This includes two-night room accommodations for two people, tickets to ICE! featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas, tickets to the Cirque Dreams Holidaze, tickets to Diamond Rio Holidays & Hits Dinner Show, two tickets for a ride on the Delta Riverboats inside Gaylord Opryland as well as applicable taxes, daily self-parking and daily resort fee.

IMPORTANT DATE RESTRICTIONS: Packages are valid ONLY Sunday-Thursday from Nov. 19-Dec. 25, 2017, based on availability. No date exceptions will be made; please make sure you’re able to travel during those dates before entering.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Tags

120 Comments

  1. Brenda Pulse

    August 21, 2015 at 5:21 pm

    Look forward to Tennessee Home & Farm publication & read it thoroughly

    Reply

  2. Debb Harper

    August 26, 2015 at 5:04 pm

    Love Opryland!

    Reply

  3. K Sinar

    August 26, 2015 at 6:59 pm

    Opryland has the most fascinating plant life and restaurants. First class resort.

    Reply

  4. john turner

    August 28, 2015 at 10:56 pm

    love Opryland. love its southern roots

    Reply

  5. john turner

    August 28, 2015 at 10:59 pm

    I love Tennessee and everything about it

    Reply

  6. Nancy Davis

    August 29, 2015 at 1:08 pm

    Christmas at Opryland would be GREAT!

    Reply

  7. Elayne Montgomery

    August 29, 2015 at 9:43 pm

    Spending time at Opryland would be a real treat!

    Reply

  8. Rita Lambert

    August 29, 2015 at 10:49 pm

    I’d love to go to Opryland and going at my favorite time of year, Christmas, would be fabulous!

    Reply

  9. Barbara franks

    August 30, 2015 at 12:32 am

    I would love to surprise my husband with this trip!

    Reply

  10. Tiffany Dodd

    August 30, 2015 at 8:57 am

    my kids would love opryland

    Reply

  11. Patricia rutherford

    August 30, 2015 at 11:00 am

    Like you magazine…great recipes!

    Reply

  12. Barbara Cross

    August 30, 2015 at 1:13 pm

    Would love to have the opportunity to stay at Opryland Hotel and celebrate our 36th anniversary there.

    Reply

  13. Charlene Miller

    August 30, 2015 at 2:16 pm

    I would love to visit Gaylord Opryland. Haven’t had the opportunity to visit in several years…………..

    Reply

  14. Gladys Worley

    August 30, 2015 at 3:34 pm

    I would love to visit Opryland again.

    Reply

  15. Beverley Scherdin

    August 30, 2015 at 6:49 pm

    Sounds like a fantastic vacation package!!

    Reply

    • Nancy Haga

      September 3, 2015 at 8:09 pm

      Opryland is a beautiful place and a wonderful place for a few days get away for some rest and relaxing before the busy season hits

      Reply

  16. Amanda Bilbrey

    August 30, 2015 at 8:53 pm

    Opryland Hotel is such a beautiful place with all the different species of plants and all the work that goes into putting all the lights up for people to see is amazing!

    Reply

  17. JAMIE BLAIR

    August 31, 2015 at 8:14 am

    Christmas at Opryland would be fabulous.

    Reply

  18. Kimbely Carter

    August 31, 2015 at 11:32 am

    Love Opryland at Christmas with its child like decorations.

    Reply

  19. Angie

    August 31, 2015 at 12:33 pm

    What a fun weekend this would be. Thanks!

    Reply

  20. Debra Young

    August 31, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    I love Christmas time the lights, festivities, smells, and what better
    place to enjoy them than at Opryland Hotel!!

    Reply

  21. Janice

    August 31, 2015 at 1:48 pm

    I love Christmas at Opryland

    Reply

  22. Mary Campbell

    August 31, 2015 at 2:07 pm

    Love Opryland Hotel…..dream come true at Christmas

    Reply

  23. wc

    August 31, 2015 at 3:40 pm

    Love opryland!

    Reply

  24. Dianne Hamilton

    August 31, 2015 at 5:26 pm

    Christmas at Opryland Hotel is magical and made possible by the wonderful Tennessee Farm Bureau!

    Reply

  25. guy roberts

    August 31, 2015 at 5:27 pm

    love it !!

    Reply

  26. guy roberts

    August 31, 2015 at 5:27 pm

    awsome !

    Reply

  27. guy roberts

    August 31, 2015 at 5:28 pm

    vol’s no. 1

    Reply

  28. guy roberts

    August 31, 2015 at 5:29 pm

    go opryland !

    Reply

  29. Gerrell H Lequieu

    August 31, 2015 at 5:35 pm

    great!

    Reply

  30. Richard L Lequieu

    August 31, 2015 at 5:40 pm

    Love Opryland!

    Reply

  31. Gina Bush

    August 31, 2015 at 6:14 pm

    Opryland is beautiful anytime especially at Christmas!! I would love to win tickets because my husband has never been and he would be amazed

    Reply

  32. Sharon Hargett

    August 31, 2015 at 6:40 pm

    Love Opryland, especially during the holidays!

    Reply

  33. Donna Gray

    August 31, 2015 at 7:09 pm

    Just got married the first of August so the Opryland Christmas Package would be awesome!

    Reply

  34. Gloria Moore

    August 31, 2015 at 9:53 pm

    Have never been to Opryland hotel. I’ve heard it’s beautiful there during Christmas. It would be great to win a trip there.

    Reply

  35. Angie

    September 1, 2015 at 5:26 am

    Would LOVE to win this package. Thanks for the chance!

    Reply

  36. Martha Lee Keeble

    September 1, 2015 at 3:25 pm

    Have not seen Opryland since the flood. know it must be beautiful

    Reply

  37. maddi

    September 1, 2015 at 4:45 pm

    My favorite place in TN!

    Reply

  38. Betty

    September 1, 2015 at 4:58 pm

    Would love the opportunity to see Opryland during the Christman season.

    Reply

  39. Shannon

    September 1, 2015 at 5:04 pm

    This would be a wonderful getaway for me and my husband! Would love to win this!

    Reply

  40. Stephanie Fults

    September 1, 2015 at 5:06 pm

    Would love to win this for my husband Tony. We haven’t need gone see anything like this since we been married. Then also since he has been hurt since Dec 2000 and going on 15 years now since his accident. It would be wonderful gift to us. I count my blessing and thank God for leting me still him with me. Thank you.

    Reply

  41. Betty Stout

    September 1, 2015 at 6:49 pm

    Would love to win this for my daughter. She has 2 children and has raised them by herself and does not get to do anything fun like this. I would love for her to get to do something fun like this she dedicates her time in her kids but now they r grown and she would enjoy being ti dress up and have s night out on the town….

    Reply

  42. Sandra Zimmerle

    September 1, 2015 at 6:58 pm

    Your magazine has so much substance. I love it! I am a single female trying to manage the farm I inherited. The information you present is so helpful. Would love to win a Christmas package to Opryland!

    Reply

  43. Angie

    September 2, 2015 at 6:43 am

    Oooooooh, please pick me! Thanks!

    Reply

  44. Ruth J Tompkins

    September 2, 2015 at 7:04 am

    November is our anniversary. It would be so exciting to be Opryland hotel and see the shows, to celebrate our 42 anniversary. We have stayed at the hotel before had a wonderful experience.

    Reply

  45. Eddie Woods

    September 2, 2015 at 8:03 am

    My wife reads Home & Farm page by page. We really enjoy the magazine. So informative and helpful. Thank you.

    Reply

  46. Vivian Agan

    September 2, 2015 at 8:11 am

    We really enjoy the magazine. So informative and helpful. Thank you.

    Reply

  47. Ethel Wallace

    September 2, 2015 at 11:56 am

    nov 8 the we will be married 446 years! Where did the time go! this would be a good ann. Celebration.

    Reply

  48. Judy Royston

    September 2, 2015 at 3:40 pm

    Love Nashville and would be awesome to win free room and tickets to shows. I am retired so any of the dates are great for me.

    Reply

  49. Linda Douberly

    September 2, 2015 at 4:23 pm

    Love opryland and the Christmas decorations.

    Reply

  50. gina clifton

    September 2, 2015 at 5:34 pm

    We saw what was supposed to be the last performance in Nashville of the Radio City Spectacular last year. And also Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Bros are listed as the Dinner Show for this year, not Restless Heart. This might need to be checked out if you are entering the contest. I believe this info needs to be corrected.

    Reply

  51. Peggy

    September 2, 2015 at 7:46 pm

    This would be great

    Reply

  52. Julie Haynes

    September 3, 2015 at 5:08 am

    I love receiving TN Home & Farm. My husband and I have visited many of the highlighted cities and restraunts.

    Reply

  53. Rachel Wright

    September 3, 2015 at 5:21 am

    This would be a perfect 16th Anniversary present for my husband and me. Thanks for the opportunity TN Home and Farm!

    Reply

  54. Angie

    September 3, 2015 at 6:24 am

    Would love to win this! Thanks for the chance!

    Reply

  55. Lisa Williamson

    September 3, 2015 at 7:27 am

    Christmas at Opryland is magical!

    Reply

  56. David Farney

    September 3, 2015 at 4:35 pm

    Would love to visit Opryland at Christmas time. Have heard it is beautiful and the shows are great.

    Reply

  57. Nancy Haga

    September 3, 2015 at 8:14 pm

    What a gorgeous place to be that time of year to visit to rest an relax before the hustle and bustle

    Reply

  58. Angie

    September 4, 2015 at 7:37 am

    What a treat it would be to win this giveaway. Thanks for the chance.

    Reply

  59. Pam Wade

    September 4, 2015 at 10:01 am

    It would be absolutely wonderful to win this prize! Keep up the great work!!

    Reply

  60. Gypsy

    September 4, 2015 at 5:05 pm

    Gaylord at Christmas is amazing! I would love to win this.

    Reply

  61. Connie Bond

    September 4, 2015 at 8:53 pm

    Would love to feel the Christmas spirit by visiting the Gaylord Opryland Hotel! Would even wear my Farm Bureau Hat!!! Thank you Farm Bureau for all of the savings and opportunities that you provide for your members, employees, teachers, communities, farmers, and government officials. Proud to be a member!

    Reply

  62. Angie

    September 5, 2015 at 7:18 am

    I would LOVE to have this trip to look forward to all fall. Thanks for the chance to win it!

    Reply

  63. Paulette

    September 5, 2015 at 8:42 am

    I have never been so I would love this . I look forward to your magazine ; enjoy seeing the stories of people across our beautiful state.

    Reply

  64. Warren Edmonds

    September 5, 2015 at 10:35 am

    Opryland Hotel is simply magical at Christmas!

    Reply

  65. Brenda C

    September 5, 2015 at 3:42 pm

    its the most wonderful time of the year

    Reply

  66. Angie

    September 6, 2015 at 6:36 am

    I have never seen the Opryland Hotel at Christmas! I hope I win!! Thank you.

    Reply

  67. DiAnne

    September 6, 2015 at 2:51 pm

    I have always wanted to celebrate my birthday, Dec 21, at the Opryland Hotel. What a wonderful blessing this would be.

    Reply

  68. Ann Blair

    September 6, 2015 at 5:44 pm

    My husband and I have had twelve long years in this cancer battle. The end of our journey is getting closure. If my husband is healthy enough, This would make a great trip for the both of us which would not be to far from his doctors.

    Reply

  69. Brenda Jessee

    September 7, 2015 at 12:32 am

    I have only been there once at Christmas. I my husband is very ill in 3 stage kidney failure. He loves the Opryland Hotel after the Christmas lights is on. I would love for him to get to see them one more time. But since he is not able to work we can’t afford to come. Unless we won. It is the prettiest place we have ever been.

    Reply

  70. Brenda Jessee

    September 7, 2015 at 12:36 am

    Nashville is beautiful. But there is nothing as pretty as Opryland at Christmas. I am praying that we win so my husband can see it again. This would be a dream come true for us.

    Reply

  71. Angie

    September 7, 2015 at 7:16 am

    Please enter me in the contest. I’d love to experience this. Thanks!

    Reply

  72. Brenda Welch

    September 7, 2015 at 10:36 am

    Please enter me in the Christmas At Gaylord Opryland. Thank you!

    Reply

  73. Cathy Stagner

    September 7, 2015 at 2:48 pm

    Love Opryland

    Reply

    • Warren Edmonds

      September 7, 2015 at 4:44 pm

      Would love to spend sometime at Gaylord Opryland Hotel. Christmas is so special there.

      Reply

  74. Sheila Schukert

    September 8, 2015 at 12:56 am

    I would love to go see Opryland at Christmas! It has been a very long time since I was able to go.

    Reply

  75. Angie

    September 8, 2015 at 6:10 am

    This would be a fabulous way to celebrate my December birthday! Thank you.

    Reply

  76. Brenda Jessee

    September 8, 2015 at 11:54 pm

    I would love to win. I love opryland at Christmas time. I also love the home and farm magazines. I love to read them. Please enter me into the drawing. I am praying that I win. I love Nashville. Especially Opryland Hotels at Christmas. The prettiest place That I have every been.

    Reply

  77. Angie

    September 9, 2015 at 6:57 am

    What fun this would be! Thank you for the chance to win.

    Reply

  78. Warren Edmonds

    September 9, 2015 at 6:49 pm

    Would be awesome to spend some time at Opryland Hotel . My wife spent Christmas in the hospital last year and we didn’t get to really enjoy the holidays.

    Reply

  79. Angie

    September 10, 2015 at 9:38 am

    How exciting it would be to win this! Thank you for the chance!

    Reply

  80. Kristen

    September 10, 2015 at 10:59 am

    We love Opryland at Christmas! It’d be fun to surprise my husband.

    Reply

  81. Angie

    September 11, 2015 at 8:33 am

    Please enter me in the contest! Also, PLEASE pick me! Thank you!

    Reply

  82. Warren Edmonds

    September 11, 2015 at 1:36 pm

    We love Opryland and Nashville at Christmastime there is always so much to see and do. Hope we have a chance to enjoy a few days there.

    Reply

  83. Cathy Stagner

    September 11, 2015 at 3:01 pm

    Would love to win this!!!

    Reply

  84. Angie

    September 12, 2015 at 10:45 am

    Please enter me in this fabulous giveaway. Every single day. Until I win, please! 😉 Thank you!

    Reply

  85. Angie

    September 13, 2015 at 7:43 am

    Commenting each day in hopes of winning this awesome giveaway. Thanks.

    Reply

  86. Tracy Miller

    September 13, 2015 at 7:53 am

    Opryland Hotel is the best.

    Reply

  87. Mrs. Glasner

    September 14, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    HO! HO! HO!

    Reply

  88. Angie

    September 14, 2015 at 5:24 pm

    This trip would be an awesome way to celebrate my December birthday. Thanks.

    Reply

  89. Angie

    September 15, 2015 at 6:23 am

    Thank you for the opportunity to win this trip!

    Reply

  90. Josie Smith

    September 16, 2015 at 6:24 am

    WOW! What a gift this would be.

    Reply

  91. Angie

    September 16, 2015 at 6:57 am

    How excited I would be to win this trip! I’m commenting every day in hopes of that happening. Thank you so much.

    Reply

  92. Brenda S

    September 16, 2015 at 2:20 pm

    This trip would be awesome for my husband and I. We have never had a chance to spend Christmas there.

    Reply

  93. Angie

    September 17, 2015 at 6:06 am

    Thank you for a chance to win this awesome trip!

    Reply

  94. Gene C. Atkins

    September 17, 2015 at 4:18 pm

    Thank you for the chance to win such an awesome trip. We are excited for such a wonderful Christmas gift.

    Reply

  95. Angie

    September 18, 2015 at 6:34 am

    I’ve never been to Gaylord Opryland, and it would be great to see it at Christmas! Thank you.

    Reply

  96. Angie

    September 19, 2015 at 10:02 am

    Thank you so much for the opportunity to win this super cool trip!

    Reply

  97. Angie

    September 20, 2015 at 7:15 am

    Oh, I hope I win! Thanks for the chance!

    Reply

  98. Angie

    September 21, 2015 at 7:17 am

    I’ve never been to Gaylord Opryland. Christmas would be a great time for a first visit! Thank you.

    Reply

  99. Angie

    September 22, 2015 at 6:46 am

    It would be such a treat to celebrate my December birthday with this trip. Thank you.

    Reply

  100. Theresa DeRosa

    September 22, 2015 at 8:33 pm

    Opryland is absolutely magical at Christmastime!

    Reply

  101. Angie

    September 23, 2015 at 6:06 am

    I would love to win this trip. Thanks for the chance!

    Reply

  102. Angie

    September 24, 2015 at 6:29 am

    Thank you for the opportunity to win this awesome trip. I’m commenting every day to increase my chances!

    Reply

  103. Angie

    September 25, 2015 at 6:26 am

    Entering daily in hopes of winning this awesome trip. Thanks!

    Reply

  104. Angie

    September 26, 2015 at 7:44 am

    Oh, please pick me! 😉 Thanks for the chance!

    Reply

  105. Angie

    September 27, 2015 at 5:21 am

    I would love to win this wonderful trip. Thanks for the chance.

    Reply

  106. Amelia McCarver

    September 27, 2015 at 5:30 pm

    Love Opryland

    Reply

  107. Angie

    September 28, 2015 at 5:09 am

    Thank you for the opportunity to win this awesome Christmas package!

    Reply

  108. Kenneth

    September 28, 2015 at 10:04 am

    Hope I win so I can take my wife! Once in a lifetime opportunity!

    Reply

  109. Angie

    September 29, 2015 at 5:08 am

    This looks like such a fun trip. Thanks for the chance to win it!

    Reply

  110. Mike Crowston

    September 29, 2015 at 3:39 pm

    I would love to win this!

    Reply

  111. Angie

    September 30, 2015 at 5:23 am

    I have enjoyed commenting daily for a chance to win this wonderful trip. Thanks for that opportunity.

    Reply

  112. DAN FAGIN

    August 19, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Love Opryland!

    Reply

  113. Jane Gill

    August 19, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Love Opryland and their wonderful staff for always putting together the beautiful Christmas and holiday displays .

    Reply

  114. Deborah Howard

    August 20, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Thanks for the chance to enter.

    Reply

  115. Linda

    August 20, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    It would be great to get away. Thanks Farm B. for the chance

    Reply

  116. Connie Hyder

    August 20, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    I have never got to stay at this resort.. Thanks for the chance to win…

    Reply

  117. Connie

    August 20, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Looks like beautiful resort.. Bet Christmas time is amazing.

    Reply

  118. Whitney

    August 20, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Hope I can win and take my five year old to the ice rink.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.