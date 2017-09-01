2017 TN Farm Bureau Photo Contest Readers’ Choice Winners
The votes are in – all 9,700 of them! These are the winners of the readers’ choice portion of the annual Tennessee Farm Bureau photo contest. Our judges are still reviewing the hundreds of photos we received, and those winners will be announced in our Winter 2017-18 edition, which will hit mailboxes in late November.
Readers’ Choice: Down on the Farm
Sometimes it’s ok to have all your eggs in one basket.
Amanda Church, Marion County
Teresa watts
September 11, 2017 at 7:57 am
I have a photo would love to send it of my twin great grandsons feeding their cows.needs to be on a cover of a magizine.