Turf Talk: UT Partners With Astroturf
Which is the safer sports field, synthetic turf or real grass? A new partnership between the University of Tennessee and Astroturf synthetic grass brand aims to figure that out.
The Center for Safer Athletic Fields at UT’s Institute of Agriculture Research and Education Center in Knoxville is an outdoor research facility made up of 60 small-scale athletic research fields constructed from a variety of playing surfaces. The ongoing study of these fields aims to improve athletic performance and reduce injuries.
The research team is comprised of UT professors and turfgrass specialists who have experience as turf consultants to the National Football League, Major League Baseball, professional soccer and cricket teams, and Olympic venues.
