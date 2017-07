Tennessee County Fairs Schedule

Summer has arrived, and that means county fair season! There’s no other better way to spend the day than eating fair food, riding carnival rides, listening to music and having a chance to see agriculture up close. Here is a list of Tennessee’s upcoming county fairs:

July 2017 County Fairs

July 11-15: Cocke County Fair in Newport

July 17-22: Anderson County Fair in Clinton

July 17-22: DeKalb County Fair in Alexandria

July 20-29: Overton County Fair in Livingston

July 24-29: Bedford County Fair in Shelbyville

July 31 – Aug. 5: Smith County Fair in Carthage

August 2017 County Fairs

Aug. 1-5: Meigs County Fair in Decatur

Aug. 3-5: Trousdale County Fair in Hartsville

Aug. 3-12: Putnam County Fair in Cookeville

Aug. 4-12: Williamson County Fair in Franklin

Aug. 7-12: Macon County Fair in Lafayette

Aug. 7-13: Greene County Fair in Greeneville

Aug. 8-12: Rhea County Fair in Evensville

Aug. 9-13: Hickman County Fair in Centerville

Aug. 10-13: Giles County Fair in Pulaski

Aug. 14-19: Bledsoe County Fair in Pikeville

Aug. 14-19: Jefferson County Fair in Jefferson City

Aug. 14-19: Morgan County Fair in Wartburg

Aug. 15-19: Cheatham County Fair in Ashland City

Aug. 15-19: South Central Area Fair in Hohenwald

Aug. 18-26: Wilson County Fair in Lebanon

Aug. 19-26: Sequatchie County Fair in Dunlap

Aug. 20-26: Fentress County Fair in Jamestown

Aug. 21-26: Appalachian Fair in Gray

Aug. 21-26: Obion County Fair in Union City

Aug. 21-26: Polk County Fair in Benton

Aug. 21-16: Robertson County Fair in Springfield

Aug. 21-26: Scott County Fair in Oneida

Aug. 22-26: Franklin County Fair in Winchester

Aug. 26 – Sept. 2: Henry County Fair in Paris

Aug. 28 – Sept. 2: Claiborne County Fair in Tazewell

Aug. 28 – Sept. 2: Cumberland County Fair in Crossville

Aug. 28 – Sept. 2: Gibson County Fair in Trenton

Aug. 29 – Sept. 2: Maury County Fair in Columbia

Aug. 31 – Sept. 2: Lauderdale County Fair in Halls

September 2017 County Fairs

Sept. 1-9: Sevier County Fair in Sevierville

Sept. 1-9: White County Fair in Sparta

Sept. 1-10: Delta Fair in Memphis

Sept. 4-9: Dickson County Fair in Dickson

Sept. 4-9: Dyer County Fair in Dyersburg

Sept. 4-9: Sumner County Fair in Gallatin

Sept. 8-16: Warren County Fair in McMinnville

Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair in Nashville

Sept. 8-17: Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville

Sept. 9-16: Lincoln County Fair in Fayetteville

Sept. 11-16: Henderson County Fair in Lexington

Sept. 12-17: West TN State Fair in Jackson

Sept. 13-16: Humphreys County Fair in Waverly

Sept. 16-23: Coffee County Fair in Manchester

Sept. 18-23: Carroll County Fair in Huntingdon

Sept. 18-23: Hardin County Fair in Savannah

Sept. 23-24: Hamilton County Fair in Hixson

Sept. 25-30: Benton County Fair in Camden

Sept. 25 – Oct. 1: Middle TN District Fair in Lawrenceburg

For more information and to double check the dates, visit tn.gov/agriculture/marketing/fairs and tnfairs.com.