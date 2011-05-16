Scott Strawberry and Tomato Farms: Where the Red Fruits Grow

In the beautiful mountains of Unicoi County, you can find a bounty of fresh strawberries, tomatoes and more at Scott Strawberry and Tomato Farms. The Scotts have been selling their produce to the public since 1959, when Wayne and Mary Lou Scott moved to the farm in Unicoi. They raised five children on that farm, two of whom are still full-time farmers today. Brothers Steve and David have degrees in horitculture and agriculture respectively, and use their experience and education to work hard and to maintain the level of standards that their parents set for them years ago.

Needless to say, farming has not only been just a job but a way of life for the Scott family. Even with the changes and demands affecting farming, there’s an optimistic drive that farmers share. “When farming, you make a living and enjoy what you are doing at the same time,” Steve Scott says. “Even with all the changes, I still enjoy farming.”

The Scotts take pride in their livelihood and strive to offer a high quality, fresh and safe product for consumers. Strawberries are the first major crop of the year, beginning in May and typically lasting until mid-June. The Scotts sell their strawberries straight from the farm and throughout East Tennessee. You can find their berries at local Food City stores and roadside stands in Knoxville, Greeneville, Morristown, Elizabethton, Unicoi, Johnson City and Bristol.

Tomato season soon follows, with vine-ripened ‘maters available to the public in addition to what they ship nationwide. In addition to tomatoes, the Scotts also raise sweet corn and green beans, which are available steadily through early fall or until the first frost. Weather willing, this summer should also be the inaugural harvest of the farm’s Scott Unaka Mountain Blueberries.

If you would like to enjoy these Tennessee Farm Fresh products from the Scotts, you may call them directly at (423) 743-4511 or visit www.scottfarmstn.com for additional information about their crops, market locations and more.