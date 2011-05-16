Scott Strawberry and Tomato Farms: Where the Red Fruits Grow
In the beautiful mountains of Unicoi County, you can find a bounty of fresh strawberries, tomatoes and more at Scott Strawberry and Tomato Farms. The Scotts have been selling their produce to the public since 1959, when Wayne and Mary Lou Scott moved to the farm in Unicoi. They raised five children on that farm, two of whom are still full-time farmers today. Brothers Steve and David have degrees in horitculture and agriculture respectively, and use their experience and education to work hard and to maintain the level of standards that their parents set for them years ago.
Needless to say, farming has not only been just a job but a way of life for the Scott family. Even with the changes and demands affecting farming, there’s an optimistic drive that farmers share. “When farming, you make a living and enjoy what you are doing at the same time,” Steve Scott says. “Even with all the changes, I still enjoy farming.”
The Scotts take pride in their livelihood and strive to offer a high quality, fresh and safe product for consumers. Strawberries are the first major crop of the year, beginning in May and typically lasting until mid-June. The Scotts sell their strawberries straight from the farm and throughout East Tennessee. You can find their berries at local Food City stores and roadside stands in Knoxville, Greeneville, Morristown, Elizabethton, Unicoi, Johnson City and Bristol.
Tomato season soon follows, with vine-ripened ‘maters available to the public in addition to what they ship nationwide. In addition to tomatoes, the Scotts also raise sweet corn and green beans, which are available steadily through early fall or until the first frost. Weather willing, this summer should also be the inaugural harvest of the farm’s Scott Unaka Mountain Blueberries.
If you would like to enjoy these Tennessee Farm Fresh products from the Scotts, you may call them directly at (423) 743-4511 or visit www.scottfarmstn.com for additional information about their crops, market locations and more.
Ralph Sparks
May 8, 2012 at 4:10 pm
Unicoi / place sign at road when there is strawberries available or when truck comes in….i have diven in many times ti the office to be told truck in not here for another 30 minutes to 2 hours….
some sort of flip sign at road would save a trip for me and time for your employees to tell me the above.
Thanks and we enjoy your products
ken white
December 9, 2012 at 7:42 pm
hey folks i am located in tri city malls with my products that i sale and thought i would see if you would be open to the idea of me selling them on weekend inside the mall on a cart i could pick them up on thursday and sale them fri.and sat. i am ate them for years and i know that everyone i know buys them mall rent is about 200 dollars a day but would like to know your thoughts on that thank ken white
Jessy Yancey
December 11, 2012 at 2:26 pm
Hi Ken,
Please contact the Scotts directly at (423) 743-4511 or visit http://www.scottfarmstn.com for additional information. Thanks!
Jessy Yancey
editor
Tennessee Home & Farm
Linda
May 21, 2013 at 8:53 pm
Bought strawberries today at this location–worst that I have EVER bought–tasteless and half rotten…won’t be buying any more……
Jessy Yancey
May 23, 2013 at 10:20 am
Hi Linda,
So sorry to hear! Hopefully it was just a bad batch, but we hope that the next berries you buy – no matter where they’re from – taste like spring strawberries should!
Jessy Yancey
editor
Tennessee Home & Farm
Joe Loyd
July 23, 2016 at 3:49 pm
Have you any tomatoes to can yet. If so, how much are they per box?
Steve & Nidia Emil
July 29, 2017 at 6:56 am
I new in this area but because of family I learn to love your products, well my husband and I came looking for corn and other vegetables, we found them and the bag of corn was heavy so I place it on the counter there was this young woman at the register and she saw me when I place it, we went to get some other things , I heard her saying to other customer I don’t know why that bag is there, I raised my hand and said its mine, we got on line to pay and I explain to her it was heavy that is why I put it there, she reply you should have told me, I said I did and you saw me, then in a very rude manner she said you should have waited till I finish with my customer to tell me I ask her name she said GIO,another worker told me is Giovana and she is very rude to customer,I was told Steve is the owner ,he needs to be aware of this behavior she does not belong at front with customers, we will never go back to this place!