Iris City Gardens Primm Springs

Did you know that Tennessee’s state flower is the iris? The green-thumbed group at Iris City Gardens certainly does.

Located in Primm Springs, about 45 minutes southwest of Nashville, Iris City Gardens grows a variety of species of irises, including Louisiana, Siberian and multiple virginica, pseudacorus, versicolor, laevigata and species crosses. From April 13 to June 26, they open their gardens to the public (Wednesdays through Sundays only).

Potted daylilies, peonies, water lilies and other perennial plants grown at the gardens’ nursery are also available.

The plants may be purchased at the garden, as well as online. Visit www.iriscitygardens.com for more information.