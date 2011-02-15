Iris City Gardens Primm Springs
Did you know that Tennessee’s state flower is the iris? The green-thumbed group at Iris City Gardens certainly does.
Located in Primm Springs, about 45 minutes southwest of Nashville, Iris City Gardens grows a variety of species of irises, including Louisiana, Siberian and multiple virginica, pseudacorus, versicolor, laevigata and species crosses. From April 13 to June 26, they open their gardens to the public (Wednesdays through Sundays only).
Potted daylilies, peonies, water lilies and other perennial plants grown at the gardens’ nursery are also available.
The plants may be purchased at the garden, as well as online. Visit www.iriscitygardens.com for more information.
donnie white
April 23, 2015 at 11:39 am
Best flowers and landscape. Also best barbeque ribs on labor day.
Eugene Regen, Jr.
April 29, 2017 at 8:29 pm
Perhaps 20+ years ago, our retiree group visited your gardens. We purchased two or three white ‘Skating Party’ iris. They did well, but in a somewhat shady spot with overhanging azaleas, but the blossoms stems did nopt remain erect very long.
They were moved to a garden area that until 1943 was farmland, in which new area they have thrived! Blossoms 7-8 inches across, multiple flowers / stem. Real showpieces. I shall perhaps try to send a picture or two. (Coals to Newcastle)
Sincere appreciation for these superior beauties!