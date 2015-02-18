Farm Facts: Soybeans

Soybeans are an extremely important crop for the Volunteer State – and the nation. The No. 2 commodity in Tennessee, soybeans are used for everything from ink to makeup to cooking oil. See more interesting facts about the state’s soy industry:

  • Soybeans are called the “miracle bean” because it has so many uses.
  • In 2013, Tennessee farmers harvested 1.5 million acres of soybeans, with a yield of 46.5 bushels per acre.
Sources: nass.usda.gov, tnsoybeans.org, americasfarmers.com

