Rogersville is on the Sunny Side of the State

Rogersville sits on the Sunny Side Trail, which winds 475 miles through East Tennessee’s small towns and Appalachian countryside. One of the Discover Tennessee Trails & Byways, Sunny Side showcases hidden gems in popular destinations such as Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and the Tri-Cities, as well as lesser-known places such as Newport, Cosby and Tennessee’s second-oldest town, Greeneville.

Located about 30 miles from Rogersville (just south of I-81), Greeneville also has a historic downtown district with shops, restaurants and historical sites all within walking distance, with the central fixture of the General Morgan Inn. The inn serves as the starting point for the Walk with the President tour, which invites visitors to follow the path of President Andrew Johnson when he returned to Greeneville from the White House in 1869, including stops at a cemetery and the state’s oldest jail. Other attractions include the 1821 Dickson-Williams Mansion, which entertained both Confederate and Union troops during the Civil War, and the City Garage Car Museum, with vehicles ranging from early 20th-century Ford Model T’s to NASCAR champions.