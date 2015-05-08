RC Cola and MoonPie Festival in Bell Buckle

Any Southerner knows that RC Cola and MoonPies make the perfect pair. These two Tennessee treats team up for an annual festival each summer.

Head down to Bell Buckle on the third Saturday in June for the RC-MoonPie Festival. The event began in 1994, when locals decided to throw a 75th birthday party for the Chattanooga Bakery’s famous chocolate-marshmallow snack to bring in tourists. Two decades later, the event draws thousands for a 10K run, live music and entertainment, the crowning of the RC King and MoonPie Queen, and of course, lots of delicious Southern food – including the World’s Largest MoonPie.

For more details, call (931) 389-9663 or visit their website.