Monroe County Girls Learn Vaulting, Gymnastics on Horseback
Ten-year-old Melanie Stallcup maneuvers her way onto the “horse” – two raised, 55-gallon drums covered in soft gray Naugahyde, designed to simulate the real thing – and swings one leg wide before sitting up tall. Next to her, Ashley Henderson, 12, settles onto another set of barrels, arms extended, toes pointed. Moments later, the two girls are practicing in unison, kneeling, then rising up on one knee, the other leg pointed high off the padded surface. Standing side by side, they gracefully lower their bodies to sit facing forward, then rotate to the side, the back, the other side before advancing to headstands and somersaults.
Outside the barn, a gentle Percheron named Sam grazes in the pasture. Soon the young Tennessee Walking Horse will be groomed to assist the nine members of the Monroe County Vaulting Club, the first competing group in the state.
The club began in 2008, when Joanne Martinsen, an equestrian trainer who had recently moved here from California, noticed that many of the girls she taught at the 4-H Club near Madisonville were unfamiliar with horses.
“I said to myself, ‘These kids have got to be able to put their hands on a horse,’ ” says Martinsen, 75, who also works as a registered nurse. “I was riding one of my horses and thought, ‘Ah, vaulting.’ ”
A competitive blend of gymnastics and horseback riding, vaulting was even more of a mystery to her new neighbors, who had never heard of the sport.
“They looked at me like I was crazy,” admits the energetic Martinsen.
With the help of a friend, she staged a demonstration. “And the next thing you know, everybody’s on the horse,” she recalls.
Since then, the girls, who range in age from 10 to 18, have trotted and cantered their way through choreographed single, double, team and freestyle events throughout the South, winning several medals. Most, like Henderson, had no prior dance or gymnastics experience. Unable to jump on a horse at first without the aid of a trampoline, she now mentors the new girls.
“The hardest part is trying to explain what it is in a way [my friends] understand,” Henderson says, grinning. “If you can picture gymnastics on a moving horse, you’ve got it.”
Stallcup, who got her first horse for her fifth birthday, joined the club in early 2012. “It sounded fun, and I love horses,” she says.
Her mom, Tuesday Stallcup, says vaulting has given her daughter confidence.
“It’s been really good for Mel because she was always really, really shy,” she says. “I tried to put her in baseball, softball, everything. And with this, she can’t wait to get here, and she’s not shy around the other girls.”
According to their coach, vaulting teaches much more than balance and agility.
“They’re dependent on each other not to let each other down,” Martinsen says. “I think that’s a really good life lesson.
“I almost feel like they don’t know how good they are,” she adds with grandmotherly pride. “How many people do you know who can stand up on a horse and do this?”
For More Info
To learn more about vaulting, visit americanvaulting.org or contact Joanne Martinsen directly at 423-404-4513.
Kim Stone
February 24, 2013 at 11:39 am
Just saw your article in TN Home & Farm. Love it! Would love to bring our 4H Hippology kids on a field trip to visit one day soon. Is that possible? We’re from Rutherford County, just south of Nashville.
Blessings,
Kim Stone
Misty Barger
February 24, 2013 at 8:25 pm
Hi, Ms. Stone! Please email me your information and we can see what we can arrange! This sounds like a wonderful idea!
Thanks!
Misty Barger
Hannah Mae
March 2, 2013 at 9:39 pm
I think you guys are good.I want to be like you.
Hannah Mae
March 2, 2013 at 9:44 pm
I want to watch then try out .I don’t know if my parents will let me yet.
Hannah Mae
March 2, 2013 at 11:00 pm
What did the article say?
Hannah Mae
March 2, 2013 at 11:02 pm
Can you tell me how to do some tricks if my parents will let me please?
Ashley Henderson
April 4, 2013 at 4:47 pm
Just call Ms. Joanne and she’ll help you out! 🙂
Bryan Geilenkirchen
March 3, 2013 at 10:08 am
How much does it cost to vault? She has never been around horses or done gymnastics. We live in Sevier County and our daughter is 5 years old.
Jessy Yancey
March 4, 2013 at 10:53 am
Hi,
For more details about vaulting, please contact Joanne Martinsen directly at 423-404-4513. Thanks!
Jessy Yancey
editor
Tennessee Home & Farm
Ashley Henderson
April 4, 2013 at 4:45 pm
Hi guys! My name’s Ashley and Im wanna of the vaulters In the video! If you guys have any questions just ask! 😉
Ashley Henderson
April 4, 2013 at 4:46 pm
Oops meant one of! lol….
MCKINLEY BURNS
April 20, 2013 at 4:06 pm
HI, MY NAME IS TERRI BURNS, MY DAUGHTER IS MCKINLEY BURNS. I AM/SHE IS INTERESTED IN GETTING INVOLVED IN VAULTING. COULD YOU PLEASE SEND ME AN ADDRESS SO WE CAN COME NEXT SATURDAY.
Jessy Yancey
April 22, 2013 at 9:46 am
Hi Terri/McKinley,
To get an address, please contact Joanne Martinsen directly at 423-404-4513.
Thanks!
Jessy Yancey
editor
Tennessee Home & Farm
Giuseppe Lowe
January 19, 2017 at 7:18 pm
