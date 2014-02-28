Most Mispronounced Tennessee Towns

Do you live in the Tennessee towns of Milan or Santa Fe? If so, you can probably recognize a visitor just by the way they (incorrectly) say the name of your hometown. And you’re not alone – there are many places in our great state that only true Tennesseans know how to pronounce. Here are a few of our favorites:

Milan (pronounced MY-lin)

Santa Fe (Santa Fee)

Maury County and Maury City (Murry)

Poga (Pogee)

Lebanon (Leb-nun)

Finger (Fanger)

Ooltewah (Oo-da-wah)

Lafayette (Luh-fayette)

Shelbyville, Fayetteville, Nashville and other “villes” (-vul)

Do you live in a town that most people mispronounce? Leave a comment with others we may have missed.