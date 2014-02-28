Most Mispronounced Tennessee Towns
Do you live in the Tennessee towns of Milan or Santa Fe? If so, you can probably recognize a visitor just by the way they (incorrectly) say the name of your hometown. And you’re not alone – there are many places in our great state that only true Tennesseans know how to pronounce. Here are a few of our favorites:
- Milan (pronounced MY-lin)
- Santa Fe (Santa Fee)
- Maury County and Maury City (Murry)
- Poga (Pogee)
- Lebanon (Leb-nun)
- Finger (Fanger)
- Ooltewah (Oo-da-wah)
- Lafayette (Luh-fayette)
- Shelbyville, Fayetteville, Nashville and other “villes” (-vul)
Do you live in a town that most people mispronounce? Leave a comment with others we may have missed.
Evelyn Hilton
February 26, 2014 at 4:49 pm
Fayetteville – Fatevul
Maryville – Murvul
Shelbyville – Shebbyvul
Donald Wayne Allen
June 5, 2014 at 9:32 am
We also pronounce our home town of Shelbyville Shebvul
MissNancy
June 16, 2014 at 9:31 pm
I moved to Spring Hill and one guy said it is pronounced, Spring Gall!
grace schoeberl
February 27, 2014 at 2:37 pm
I live in Pulaski, Tn,,, county is Giles,, but they pronounce it ( Jiles)
Debb harper
February 27, 2014 at 3:21 pm
How about Harriman (Harry-man)
candace bond
February 27, 2014 at 4:25 pm
Beersheba (bersheba)
woodbury (woodberry)
Patricia Linn
February 27, 2014 at 7:22 pm
We moved to and have lived in Baileyton, TN for 10 years. We still chuckle when we are corrected by a local because we do not pronounce it “Belton”. (Tee Hee)
Melissa McMurray
February 28, 2014 at 7:24 am
I live in Mosheim (pronounced Moss-eim) it is a little town in east TN between Morristown and Greeneville. I love my little town, little towns can make a big difference.
Linda Lee
February 28, 2014 at 8:56 am
The first one that came to mind was: Lafayette(la-fay-ette) pronounced like its spelled in Macon Co. Then Cairo(kayro) in Sumner Co.
Barbara Savge
February 28, 2014 at 11:10 am
Most people that live in carthage pronounce it carthridge, and they say gornsvul instead of gordonsville
Joe Ledford
February 28, 2014 at 9:01 pm
Scioto (Unicoi County) is pronounced locally as Sye-o-thee
Forrest Butler
February 28, 2014 at 9:26 pm
Maury City is pronounced Murray City
Brownsville is pronounced Browvul
Lexington is pronounced Lexton
February 28, 2014 at 9:27 pm
I forgot one. Many people pronounce the name Rutherford as Rullerford.
Robin Elliott
March 1, 2014 at 10:34 am
Elizabethton- elizzaBETHtun.
“Furiners” most often say it like the name Elizabeth with a very quick “ton” on the end.
Darlene Guinn
March 1, 2014 at 11:49 am
Working in Advertising at the local paper, I talked with people from all over the US. I answered a call from a Chicago advertising agency one day with the usual “ElizzaBETHton Star”. The caller asked me to repeat it three times. Then I heard her say, “See, I TOLD you!” She thanked me for helping her win her bet and hung up.
Stephanie Beasley
March 1, 2014 at 5:18 pm
Gallatin- Ga-latin
Cindy Coleman
March 2, 2014 at 8:21 am
I live in Cleveland but it drives me crazy to hear people mispronounce chattanooga. It is pronounced just as it is spelled. Chatt-uh-nooga. Most people leave out the “a” and pronounce it chattnooga. Drives me batty. Lol
ShaE
December 16, 2016 at 10:57 pm
Me too!!!! Makes me want to pull out my hair lol
Stephanie
March 2, 2014 at 12:02 pm
Celina (Sa-lina)
yogiman
March 2, 2014 at 2:31 pm
Is Gallatin ‘Gal ton’ or ‘Gal-tin’?
Lisa
March 4, 2014 at 10:21 am
Hohenwald, Tn!! My husband and I have relatives that swear you pronounce this with an “r” in it (such as Hoarnwald) and they lived in the area.
Joyce Carter
March 4, 2014 at 2:32 pm
Medina, TN (Muh-Die-nuh)
Not Muh-Dee-nuh…
Crystal
March 4, 2014 at 3:27 pm
Buchanan….Buh-can-an
Puryear…Per-yer
conalita reeves
March 4, 2014 at 4:25 pm
Surgoinsville tn..pronounced..sir goins ville
Not surgeonsville
Ken
March 4, 2014 at 4:29 pm
Palmer = pronounced Parmer in Grundy County
March 4, 2014 at 4:37 pm
Whitwell is Whutwull. And South Pittsburgh is South Pitchburg
Leslie
March 5, 2014 at 7:02 pm
My hometown is Obion, pronounced O-bi-on. I’ve heard it pronounced O-bri-on or
O-be-onn.
JF Guinn
March 7, 2014 at 4:07 pm
Elizabethton = LIZ-uh-beth-ton
March 7, 2014 at 4:11 pm
Jonesborough = JONES-burr
Sulphur Springs = Suffer Springs
South Central = SOW-cen-trul
Washington (as in County) = Worsh-un-ton
jane
March 8, 2014 at 11:35 am
Trezevant – Trez e vant
McLemoresville – Mac Lemers ville
Tina Smith
March 9, 2014 at 9:39 am
Another community in Tennessee is
Theta (pronounced Thee-tuh)
John Summitt
March 15, 2014 at 10:55 am
Vonore, pronounced just as spelled. New people in town want it pronounced
Vin ure. Sounds like manure to me. Drives my wife crazy.
Denise Keen
March 29, 2014 at 10:39 am
Munford, actually pronounced the way it’s spelled, but the locals call it “Mumfert”.
The Brown's
April 8, 2014 at 10:11 pm
Polk County is pronounced Poke County by its natives.
Cyndi P
April 10, 2014 at 9:40 am
Hampshire (Maury County)– pronounced Hamp- shure not hamp-shy-er
Jim
April 15, 2014 at 6:00 am
Cookeville is Coo-vul
Lucy Eastman
April 21, 2014 at 9:08 pm
McMinnville, is pronounced like Mac-Minnville instead Mick-Minnville. Tennessee and their are only 2 in United States the other one is in Organ
April 21, 2014 at 9:40 pm
McMinnville, Oregon
kent peters
May 31, 2014 at 7:35 pm
I love my little town. It was named after Coryton Woodbury, but he started receiving so much mail that was intended for the town government, he changed the spelling of the town to Corryton (adding the extra R). If a stranger asks us how it’s pronounced we always say Cor-ry-ton) but when we talk to each other, it’s sort of said like Carton, adding a slight pause after the car but still making just 2 syllables.
Lynn H
June 1, 2014 at 4:49 pm
In Gibson County, Trenton is pronounced by the locals as Trennon.
Patsy Atkins
June 4, 2014 at 1:19 pm
Joelton is very often mispronounced Jol-tin, I don’t live in Joelton but I worked in the Post Office. The news media is the worse about that.
Rhonda
June 12, 2014 at 11:16 am
Orlinda in Robertson County – people not from Middle TN have asked you live in Orlando?
MissNancy
June 16, 2014 at 9:27 pm
After I moved here from another state, I found out the public schools in TN do not teach phonics. I saw a television news report and they interviewed the principal at the local high school. He said, ” Things like this don’t happen at our sku!”
This is the principal of a high school? He could not pronounce the word, “School!”
The blind leading the blind here in TN!
Lebanin (Lebanon)
Marvull (Maryville)
Shovelvull (Shelbyville)
Murray Cow-nee (Maury County)
Victoria landing
April 6, 2015 at 8:24 pm
Southern people can’t spell. If you’re going to call your town Solana don’t spell it Celina. K?
Miss Nancy
May 16, 2015 at 8:14 am
Do you live in the Tennessee towns of Milan or Santa Fe? If so, you can probably recognize a visitor just by the way they (correctly ) say the name of your hometown. And you’re not alone – there are many places in our great state that only true Tennesseans know how to misprounounce.
This is the way the article should have been written because the educational system in TN is broken and they don’t teach phonics!
Ann Lambrecht
October 6, 2015 at 8:04 pm
The infamous Sevierville. Pronounced se vere ville. Hear see ver ville from tourists and newcomers.
Steve Ray
September 21, 2016 at 1:24 pm
Ooltewah is an old Native American word which means “See Rock City”