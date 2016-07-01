Tennessee Fitness Spa Offers Health, Wellness and Natural Beauty

Tennessee Fitness Spa near Waynesboro opened 25 years ago because Joe Shaw wanted a new adventure. He needed something meaningful to do after retirement. The Lawrenceburg native and entrepreneur had moved from Alaska to Florida with his wife, Nancy, and children, Rachel and Dan, “but you can golf only so much,” Nancy. She was always up for a challenge and agreed to give his plan a try.

Read More “When we started the spa, we had no idea how long we were going to do it,” Nancy Shaw says. Some 25 years later, the spa that she and her late husband, Joe, started is still going strong. To mark the occasion, the family has compiled Tennessee Fitness Spa: A Gathering of Memories. The book includes fitness and healthy eating tips, a history of the bridge and spa, and testimonials from staff and longtime guests.

Joe passed away in 2007, but his family still operates the spa they began a quarter of a century ago. The spa sits on 13 acres of a plush 100 acres, featuring trails, gardens, waterfalls, Rainbow Lake, 48 Creek and the Ice Cave, a cavern that stays 58 degrees year round. The spa’s crown jewel is the historic Natural Bridge.

“It’s amazing that the bridge and this property were allowed to be privately owned,” says Rachel Miller, Joe’s daughter and general manager. “It’s the only double-span natural bridge formation that we’re aware of in the world.”

Spa guests can visit the bridge any time, and the public (over 16 years old) is welcome between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays when the spa is open.

The beloved bridge served as the site where David Crockett allegedly gave his very first political speech, outlaw Jesse James hid out from lawmen and tribal council meetings were held. Prior to the spa, the property was a resort, a fishing camp and even a musical venue that hosted such stars as George Jones, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Ronnie Milsap and Bill Monroe.

A Working Spa

“We wanted to have a place that was affordable and a casual down-to-earth place where people would feel comfortable,” says Nancy.

The spa can accommodate up to 58 guests and draws from all over the country and even internationally.

“Some of them have been coming since we opened,” says Nancy, who enjoys eating, exercising and mingling with spa visitors.

Guests range in age from 16 to 90 except during two family week sessions, where children 10 and above are allowed accompanied by a guardian. “There are a lot of spas that charge $7,000 to $8,000 a week, geared more to pampering services,” Rachel says. Tennessee Fitness Spa offers some of those services, but Nancy calls the place more of “a working spa” where people come to lose weight, get fit or rejuvenate.

Fit Bits Healthy Living Tips From Tennessee Fitness Spa

“Our most popular room is the standard double at $1,165 plus tax per person, per week,” Rachel says. If rented privately, the same room runs $1,490. “Most people stay for one or two weeks.”

The spa offers a 5,000-square-foot gym, a heated, enclosed 60-by-30-foot pool, a racquetball court and healthy activities ranging from brisk daily walks to aerobics to stretching. Educational sessions are also available, from cooking demonstrations to healthy gardening.

“Guests can pick and choose and do as much or as little as they like,” says Rachel. “Our staff is very motivating, but no one is going to go to a guest room and say, ‘Where were you?’ ”

Each low-sodium, low-sugar meal is an occasion.

“The food is really good,” Nancy says, praising head chef Belinda Jones and her staff. “People say they don’t feel as if they’re being starved.” Currently, the spa sells two cookbooks and supplements, with a new cookbook expected by the beginning of 2016.

In addition, the friendly staff offers movie nights, musical performances and bingo. Also, within driving distance are places to canoe, kayak, ride horseback and shop antiques. There’s also Shiloh Battlefield, the Natchez Trace and Amish country.

The spa’s purpose hasn’t veered far from Joe Shaw’s original intentions.

“We’re not focusing so much on how many pounds and how many inches guests lose,” says Nancy. “We really want people to be healthy, fit, satisfied and like themselves. Our purpose is to give them the tools to continue having a good healthy lifestyle.”