TN Farm Bureau Member Benefits: Save on Hotel Stays

Did you know that Farm Bureau Insurance members enjoy benefits on discounted hotel stays? Learn more about member discounts from these frequently asked questions.

Which discount do Tennessee Farm Bureau members use most? The 20% discount at Choice Hotels is our most widely utilized benefit with more than 50,000 room nights used by members in 2012.

How do I use the Choice Hotel discount? It’s simple. All you need to do is call the Choice Hotels reservation center at 1-800-258-2847 or go online at www.choicehotels.com and provide the Tennessee Farm Bureau ID number 00214480.

Can’t I just show my membership card at the front desk and let the clerk apply the discount? No. Most hotels will give a discretionary 10% discount to almost anyone, but in order to get the full 20%, reservations must be made through the Choice Hotels reservation center. Advance reservations can be made sitting in the hotel parking lot and will typically show up on the hotel computer system in five minutes or less.

I often don’t have a planned location to stop and usually just find a hotel when I’m tired of driving. That’s great! There are many Choice Hotel properties across the country. Simply call 1-800-258-2847 or go online at www.choicehotels.com and to find the location closest to you.

I like saving money – where can I learn more about other Farm Bureau Member Benefits? Go to www.tnfarmbureau.org/memberbenefits or call the Member Benefits help line at 1-877-363-9100.