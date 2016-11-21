Merritt-Pop Popcorn is a Local Pop Star

For many Tennesseans, winter’s cold temperatures offer a perfect excuse to stay indoors and hibernate, which often leads to movie marathons – and plenty of popcorn. Thanks to Pulaski-based Merritt-Pop Popcorn, it’s easy to enjoy gourmet popcorn at home.

The family-owned company began in 1984 when John Merritt, who formerly worked in sales for Nabisco, and his youngest son, Mike, decided to see if any of John’s food-service customers would be interested in purchasing popcorn. The experiment was a success, and Merritt-Pop Popcorn has been thriving ever since.

With third-generation owners, the company continues to take pride in its quality popcorn created from kernels grown exclusively in the Tennessee Valley. To place an order or learn more about Merritt-Pop Popcorn, visit merrittpop.com.

Giveaway: We’re giving one lucky Tennessee Home and Farm reader a chance to win a Merritt-Pop prize pack. Enter at tnhomeandfarm.com/merritt throughout January for your chance to win.