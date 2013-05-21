Chow Down on Tennessee Chow-Chow

Tennessee Chow Chow

For a sweet or spicy flavor boost to your hot dog, spoon on some Tennessee Chow-Chow.

Sugarplum Foods in Cottontown makes the tasty relish the old-fashioned way, implementing a two-day process of chopping, salting, draining, cooking and canning to ensure a consistent flavor. Their famous Tennessee Chow-Chow is a mixture of green tomatoes, cabbage, bell peppers, onions, spices and apple cider vinegar. The condiment – available in mild, hot and extra hot – is recommended for use on beans, tuna, hot dogs and bologna.

For additional information, including where to buy, visit sugarplumfoods.com.

Find more made-in-Tennessee foods at picktnproducts.org.

8 Comments

  1. carolyn fox

    October 25, 2016 at 3:01 pm

    where can I buy Tennessee old fashion chow chow, l live in asheville,NC

    Reply

    • Jj

      October 28, 2016 at 10:20 pm

      I googled it. Old Mill has for $5.99. Smokymtnsuperstore, $6.95

      Reply

    • Jessy Yancey

      November 29, 2016 at 8:42 am

      Hi Carolyn,

      For ordering information, you’ll actually need to reach out directly to the makers of Tennessee Chow Chow, Sugarplum Foods, at http://www.sugarplumfoods.com. Their phone number is (615) 672-0319, and their email is order@sugarplumfoods.com. Hope this helps!

      Jessy Yancey
      managing editor
      Tennessee Home & Farm magazine

      Reply

  2. Bob Hoover

    October 25, 2016 at 4:57 pm

    Do you ship , I live in Oregon ?

    Reply

    • Jessy Yancey

      November 29, 2016 at 8:42 am

      Hi Bob,

      For ordering information, you’ll actually need to reach out directly to the makers of Tennessee Chow Chow, Sugarplum Foods, at http://www.sugarplumfoods.com. Their phone number is (615) 672-0319, and their email is order@sugarplumfoods.com. Hope this helps!

      Jessy Yancey
      managing editor
      Tennessee Home & Farm magazine

      Reply

  3. Candy

    November 2, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    Moved to Washingyon State from Nashville and can find NO SUBSTITUTE for your chow-chow. Do you ship? I need it by New Year’s.

    Reply

    • Jessy Yancey

      November 29, 2016 at 8:41 am

      Hi Candy,

      For ordering information, you’ll actually need to reach out directly to the makers of Tennessee Chow Chow, Sugarplum Foods, at http://www.sugarplumfoods.com. Their phone number is (615) 672-0319, and their email is order@sugarplumfoods.com. Hope this helps!

      Jessy Yancey
      managing editor
      Tennessee Home & Farm magazine

      Reply

  4. Chuck

    January 31, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Would like to order chow chow

    Chuck
    775/240-4259

    Reply

