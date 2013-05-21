Chow Down on Tennessee Chow-Chow

For a sweet or spicy flavor boost to your hot dog, spoon on some Tennessee Chow-Chow.

Sugarplum Foods in Cottontown makes the tasty relish the old-fashioned way, implementing a two-day process of chopping, salting, draining, cooking and canning to ensure a consistent flavor. Their famous Tennessee Chow-Chow is a mixture of green tomatoes, cabbage, bell peppers, onions, spices and apple cider vinegar. The condiment – available in mild, hot and extra hot – is recommended for use on beans, tuna, hot dogs and bologna.

For additional information, including where to buy, visit sugarplumfoods.com.

Find more made-in-Tennessee foods at picktnproducts.org.