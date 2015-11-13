A Win for Willa’s Shortbread

For almost 40 years, Willa’s Shortbread has been delivering deliciously mouthwatering sweet and savory treats.

The company began in the Highlands of North Carolina, where Willa Allen was baking classic shortbread cookies and tasty cheese biscuits to rave reviews. After nearly 30 successful years, Allen hung up her apron and began looking for a buyer. Willa’s son Clark and his wife, Tracy, teamed up with Eric and Teresa Rion (Tracy’s sister) to keep the business in the family. They moved to Middle Tennessee, where headquarters remain today under the family guarded ownership of the Rion family.

Willa’s Shortbread still crafts their all-natural products by hand in small batches with only the finest ingredients. Along with classic shortbread, cookie flavors include butter pecan, chocolate chip, key lime almond, lemon pecan, pumpkin spice and more. Savory flavors include spicy cheese and their latest release, Nashville hot cheddar, made with a local “hot chicken” spice blend.

Find Willa’s Shortbread in Nashville at retailers such as Whole Foods, Batch Nashville, Green Door Gourmet, Hendersonville Produce and more more, plus at select gourmet retailers across the South.

For more information, visit willas-shortbread.com.