Spice Things Up with Ousley Ouch

When siblings Ric and Mona Ousley searched high and low for a salsa spicy enough to satisfy their heat-seeking cravings to no avail, they took matters into their own hands.

The brother-and-sister team came up with a thick, chunky salsa featuring fresh jalapeño peppers and onions from local farms, calling it Ousley Ouch. The Ousley part is obvious, but the “ouch” comes in from the spicy yet addictive flavors. More than a dozen herbs mixed in with the fresh vegetables had customers saying, “Ouch! I can’t stop eating!” which became the company’s slogan.

The Nashville-based salsa company sells several varieties, including mild, hot, ghost pepper, black bean and corn, and habanero peach mango. Customers can order online at ousleyouch.com or find the salsa at selected grocery stores across the state. Find a listing at ousleyouch.com/retail-locations.

GIVEAWAY: One lucky Tennessee Home and Farm reader will have the chance to win Ousley’s deliciously spicy salsa for themselves, plus a free T-shirt. Enter online throughout the month of March at tnhomeandfarm.com/ousley.