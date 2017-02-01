Hit us with your best shots! The annual Tennessee Farm Bureau Photo Contest kicks off on Feb. 20, 2017. This year’s categories are All About Animals, Down on the Farm and Through the Generations. (Editor’s note: You will not be able to view the online photo contest entry forms until Feb. 20.) The first two are fairly self-explanatory, but the latter can showcase family, history or anything else that has lasted through generations – we’re leaving it open to your interpretation. You can enter online below (after Feb. 20), or mail in your photos with the printable entry form from the magazine. Remember: Only one photo per category per person, and you must be a Farm Bureau member to participate.

Enter the All About Animals photo contest category

Enter the Down on the Farm photo contest category

Enter the Through the Generations photo contest category

Our contest officially kicks off on Feb. 20 and runs through July 31. Voting in our Readers’ Choice contest will start on Aug. 1. In the meantime, check out the 2016 TN Farm Bureau Photo Contest Winners. You can also check out the winners from past photo contests: 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012.

Happy snapping!