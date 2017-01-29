Tennessee Farm Bureau Photo Contest – Down on the Farm

Charlotte Havely
March 1, 2017 at 7:59 pm
Driving home on an unusually warm winter evening, I saw this amazing cloud formation over our farm home in Jefferson City, TN. The eagle cloud formation looks like it is soaring over our home.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.
Name *
Email *
Don't subscribe
All
Replies to my comments
Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
Tennessee Home & Farm is a magazine for Tennessee Farm Bureau members. On this website, you'll find Tennessee events, attractions, farms, recipes, restaurants, gardening tips, artisans and more.
© 2017 Journal Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. No portion of this website may be reproduced in whole or in part without written consent.
147 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38402
Phone: (931) 388-7872
www.tnfarmbureau.org
Tennessee Home & Farm is a magazine for Tennessee Farm Bureau members. On this website, you'll find Tennessee events, attractions, farms, recipes, restaurants, gardening tips, artisans and more. Read the latest issue.
Charlotte Havely
March 1, 2017 at 7:59 pm
Driving home on an unusually warm winter evening, I saw this amazing cloud formation over our farm home in Jefferson City, TN. The eagle cloud formation looks like it is soaring over our home.