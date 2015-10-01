Photo Contest Categories: Share Your Ideas
More than 1,500 Tennessee Farm Bureau members enter our annual photo contest each year (check out our past Tennessee Farm Bureau Photo Contest winners).
The 2017 competition will kick off with our spring issue, but in the meantime, we’re turning to you, our loyal readers, to come up with the categories.
Here are our past categories, to refresh your memory:
- Country Scenes
- All About Animals
- Country Children
- Interesting Folks
- Farm Scenery
- Tennessee Landscapes
- Just Kids
- Gardens & Flowers
- Tennessee History
- Things on a Fencepost
- Tennessee Churches
- Agriculture is Life
- The Animal Kingdom
- Tennessee Gardens
- Farm
- Home
- Tennessee
- Tennessee Mailboxes
- Farm Life
- Tennessee Nature
- Churches
- Faces of Farming
- Barns
Let us know what suggestions you have for the 2017 contest by leaving a comment below. Find out the winning ideas in our spring 2017 issue, which will hit mailboxes in late February.
Geri Michael
November 25, 2014 at 7:14 pm
I would suggest Tennessee Skyscapes. I didn’t see it on the list so it would be a bit different. Like a Landscape with emphasis of the sky.
debbie shaver
November 25, 2014 at 7:45 pm
how about “Barns”
Lena Beth Reynolds
December 1, 2014 at 1:43 pm
I think a great category would be “Heritage Homesteads”.
Please keep an animal category. I think farm animals
should be kept separate from pets (dogs, cats, etc)
Maria Werley
December 2, 2014 at 5:28 pm
Food can be a beautiful picture. Especially Fruit, nuts and berries.
Maria Werley
December 2, 2014 at 5:29 pm
Thanks!
Frances
December 2, 2014 at 8:18 pm
How about fireplaces and mantels
Denise
December 2, 2014 at 8:56 pm
I’m a bug person, and it’s my passion to capture photos of them. So, I think a good category would be Tennessee Bugs.
Pam Wade
December 3, 2014 at 11:39 am
My suggestion is “FUN ON THE FARM”. Pictures could be submitted dipicting people, any age, having fun in the country.
Ruby Sisk
December 4, 2014 at 9:35 pm
My suggestion is “Yesterday&Tomorrow”.Pictures could be older people inter-acting with babies.Also anything pertaining to the past as opposed to the future.Very powerful thing to mix them together.
Andrea O'Rourke
December 5, 2014 at 6:22 am
How about “In and around the house and farm?”
Donnie Lee
December 5, 2014 at 8:19 am
“Scenes Through the Gap” with shots of farm scenes.
Selwyn Maynor
December 5, 2014 at 12:13 pm
grandparent with grandchild
Linda Chattin
December 5, 2014 at 6:00 pm
How about “Passing It On” featuring traditions and skills being passed to others?
Stephanie
November 22, 2016 at 6:29 pm
I would definitely be into this category. For passing on the tradition of the old ways.
Cathy Burnett
December 17, 2014 at 6:36 am
“nature” or “barns”
Becca Green
December 21, 2014 at 6:21 pm
Nature and wildlife, farm animals
Crystal Davis
January 6, 2015 at 2:08 pm
wildflowers in outdoor scenes
Joanna
January 17, 2015 at 12:08 pm
“Sowing and reaping” agriculture is such a huge part of tennessee’s economy and crops and harvesting can be so visually interesting. Or maybe “Cattle is King” beef prices are way up and although it hurts at the grocery store, producers are doing well. It’s a historical time in our economy. For ages bovine inspiration has lead to great artistic work!
Kathy Stidham
January 24, 2015 at 8:41 am
From the list you gave above of past photo contest themes, a lot of them had to do with themes out in the country. Why not turn to our cities and some of the beautiful old architecture? This could include houses, churches, just about any building in any of our towns and cities that is very old. There are so many beautiful ones.
Kathy Stidham
January 24, 2015 at 8:44 am
Another theme could be photos taken in our state parks. There are about 45 state parks all across our beautiful state.
Another would be a water theme, which would be photos of any lake or river or wetland across our state, no matter what its size. There are so many beautiful bodies of water in our state.
Jeanne
January 26, 2015 at 7:37 am
Back to nature, maybe some lakes and stream pictures, or exploring the forest. Also maybe the mountains…Smokies 🙂
Tiffany Corum
December 15, 2015 at 1:35 pm
How about Tennessee families? We can share the many faces of Tennesseans.
Diane wolard
January 9, 2016 at 7:44 am
Tennessee Christmas Scenes
PAM LIVELY
July 12, 2016 at 6:03 pm
Small TN towns, so much history & the farmland in many of the towns are gorgeous. Our goal is to travel to all the small towns in Tn & capture them with the camera. We have almost met out goal.
Stacey
October 17, 2016 at 10:52 am
“Farm night life” would be fun, that would give a broad range of creative thinking!
Stacey
October 17, 2016 at 11:01 am
“Harvest” would be a fun category – it would give a broad spectrum of creative thinking for photos ranging from prepared meals from the harvest, to fields of produce at harvest time, macros of produce, capturing the work of actual harvest, etc etc. There would be significant diversity in the submissions which in my opinion would be awesome to look through, to see what people come up with as to what “Harvest” means to them
Stephanie Quillen
November 22, 2016 at 6:25 pm
Topics: Horses, fog scenery, sunrise/sunsets, farmers, dairy/beef cattle, farm animals( chicken, goats, sheep,ect.), wildlife
Stephanie
November 22, 2016 at 6:27 pm
Trails /mountains- like up in the mountains and out on the trails
Rodger
November 23, 2016 at 7:21 pm
Silo’s, river, water scenes,bridges.
Rodger
November 23, 2016 at 7:22 pm
I also would like to see, wintertime in Tennessee.
David Walker
January 18, 2017 at 6:12 pm
How about Tennessee’s fairs, arts and crafts shows, and amusement parks. Also, I would love to see some pictures of Tennessee’s past history. Scenery and farm pictures are always beautiful.