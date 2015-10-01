Photo Contest Categories: Share Your Ideas

More than 1,500 Tennessee Farm Bureau members enter our annual photo contest each year (check out our past Tennessee Farm Bureau Photo Contest winners).

The 2017 competition will kick off with our spring issue, but in the meantime, we’re turning to you, our loyal readers, to come up with the categories.

Here are our past categories, to refresh your memory:

Country Scenes

All About Animals

Country Children

Interesting Folks

Farm Scenery

Tennessee Landscapes

Just Kids

Gardens & Flowers

Tennessee History

Things on a Fencepost

Tennessee Churches

Agriculture is Life

The Animal Kingdom

Tennessee Gardens

Farm

Home

Tennessee

Tennessee Mailboxes

Farm Life

Tennessee Nature

Churches

Faces of Farming

Barns

Let us know what suggestions you have for the 2017 contest by leaving a comment below. Find out the winning ideas in our spring 2017 issue, which will hit mailboxes in late February.